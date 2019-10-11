Ammonium Chloride Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

Global “Ammonium Chloride Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Ammonium Chloride market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About Ammonium Chloride:

Ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is an inorganic, mildly acidic, white crystalline salt compound that is highly soluble in water. The mineral is commonly formed on burning coal dumps due to condensation of coal-derived gases. It is also found around some types of volcanic vents. It is used as a flavoring agent in licorice. Ammonium chloride is the product from the reaction of hydrochloric acid and ammonia.Ammonium chloride is obtained as a by-product in different chemical processes, particularly from the Solvay process for production of sodium carbonate from sodium chloride, ammonia, carbon dioxide and water.

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14038028

Competitive Key Vendors-

BASF

Dallas Group

Central Glass

Tuticorin Alkali

Tinco

Hubei Yihua

Jinshan Chemical

CNSG

HEBANG

Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical

Haohua Junhua Group

Jiangsu Debang Chemical

Jiangsu Huachang Chemical

Dahua Group

Shindoo

Shannxi Xinghua

Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical

Liuzhou Chemical

Hangzhou Longshan Chemical

Sichuan Guangyu Chemical

Gansu Jinchang

Shanxi Yangmei Fengxi Fertilizer

YNCC Ammonium Chloride Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Ammonium Chloride Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Ammonium Chloride Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Ammonium Chloride Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison. Ammonium Chloride Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others Geographically, Ammonium Chloride market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024. Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14038028 Ammonium Chloride Market Types:

Agriculture Grade

Industrial Grade

Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Market Applications:

Biology and Agriculture

Buffer Solution

Pyrotechnics

Textile and Leather

Metalwork

Food

Others This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Ammonium Chloride industry. Scope of Ammonium Chloride Market:

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China. Hubei Shuanghuan and CNSG have long history and unshakable status in China. Jinshan Chemical was developing fastly last years.

The main application of ammonium chloride is as a nitrogen source in fertilizers which corresponding to nearly 81% of the world production of ammonium chloride. Ammonium chloride is usually used as compound fertilizer raw materials in rice and wheat.

Almost all manufactures in China produce ammonium chloride by the Hou’s process. Ammonium chloride is the by-product of soda ash in this process. Some Chinese manufacturers seeking to use other soda ash production process to deal with the ammonium chloride overcapacity situation in recent years.

The worldwide market for Ammonium Chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 1890 million US$ in 2024, from 1490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.