Ammonium Chloride Market 2019 Review, Future Growth, Global Survey, In-depth Analysis, Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Comprehensive Analysis, Development Strategy, Emerging Technologies, Trends and Forecast by Regions

“Ammonium Chloride Market” Report 2019 highlights well known performers from the global And Ammonium Chloride Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Ammonium Chloride investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.

Get a sample copy of the report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/ 13281972

Short Details of Ammonium Chloride Market Report – Ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is an inorganic, mildly acidic, white crystalline salt compound that is highly soluble in water. The mineral is commonly formed on burning coal dumps due to condensation of coal-derived gases. It is also found around some types of volcanic vents. It is used as a flavoring agent in licorice. Ammonium chloride is the product from the reaction of hydrochloric acid and ammonia.Ammonium chloride is obtained as a by-product in different chemical processes, particularly from the Solvay process for production of sodium carbonate from sodium chloride, ammonia, carbon dioxide and water.

Global Ammonium Chloride market competition by top manufacturers

BASF

Dallas Group

Central Glass

Tuticorin Alkali

Tinco

Hubei Yihua

Jinshan Chemical

CNSG

HEBANG

Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical

Haohua Junhua Group

Jiangsu Debang Chemical

Jiangsu Huachang Chemical

Dahua Group

Shindoo

Shannxi Xinghua

Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical

Liuzhou Chemical

Hangzhou Longshan Chemical

Sichuan Guangyu Chemical

Gansu Jinchang

Shanxi Yangmei Fengxi Fertilizer

YNCC

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/ 13281972

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China. Hubei Shuanghuan and CNSG have long history and unshakable status in China. Jinshan Chemical was developing fastly last years.

The main application of ammonium chloride is as a nitrogen source in fertilizers which corresponding to nearly 81% of the world production of ammonium chloride. Ammonium chloride is usually used as compound fertilizer raw materials in rice and wheat.

Almost all manufactures in China produce ammonium chloride by the Hou’s process. Ammonium chloride is the by-product of soda ash in this process. Some Chinese manufacturers seeking to use other soda ash production process to deal with the ammonium chloride overcapacity situation in recent years.

The worldwide market for Ammonium Chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 1890 million US$ in 2024, from 1490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Ammonium Chloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Purchase this report (Price 3480 USD for single user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/ 13281972

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Agriculture Grade

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Biology and Agriculture

Buffer Solution

Pyrotechnics

Textile and Leather

Metalwork

Food

Others

Table of Contents

1 Ammonium Chloride Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ammonium Chloride

1.2 Classification of Ammonium Chloride by Types

1.2.1 Global Ammonium Chloride Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Ammonium Chloride Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

ttyps

1.3 Global Ammonium Chloride Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ammonium Chloride Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

aap

1.4 Global Ammonium Chloride Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Ammonium Chloride Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Ammonium Chloride Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Ammonium Chloride Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Ammonium Chloride Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Ammonium Chloride Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Ammonium Chloride Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Ammonium Chloride (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

———————————————–

3 Global Ammonium Chloride Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Ammonium Chloride Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Ammonium Chloride Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Ammonium Chloride Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Ammonium Chloride Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Ammonium Chloride Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Ammonium Chloride Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Ammonium Chloride Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Ammonium Chloride Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Ammonium Chloride Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Chloride Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Ammonium Chloride Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Ammonium Chloride Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Ammonium Chloride Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Ammonium Chloride Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Ammonium Chloride Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Ammonium Chloride Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Ammonium Chloride Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Ammonium Chloride Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Ammonium Chloride Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Ammonium Chloride Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Ammonium Chloride Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Ammonium Chloride Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

—————————————————

10 Global Ammonium Chloride Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Ammonium Chloride Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Ammonium Chloride Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Guestroom Doors and Locks Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Energy Management Systems Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Kitchen and Bathroom Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Ammonium Chloride Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Ammonium Chloride Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Ammonium Chloride Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Ammonium Chloride Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Ammonium Chloride Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Ammonium Chloride Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Ammonium Chloride Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Ammonium Chloride Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Ammonium Chloride Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Ammonium Chloride Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Chloride Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

Browse complete table of contents at :- https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13281972

About Us:

Market Reports World is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategic and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report re sellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +14242530807/UK +442032398187

OUR OTHER REPORTS:

Multifunctional Juicer Market Share, Size Research 2019, Business Opportunity, Global Trend, Future Growth, Key Findings and Forecast to 2024

Waterproofing Chemical Market Size, Share Provides an In Depth Insight of Sales Analysis Growth Forecast and Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Types and Application to 2024 Worldwide

Fuel Storage Containers Market Size, Share 2019 Global Industry, Global Industry Analysis, Key Growth Drivers Trends, Segments, Emerging Technologies, Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024 | Market Reports World

Heat Pipe Market Size, Share 2019: Global Industry Overview By, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Poised for Rapid Growth by 2024