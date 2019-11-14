 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ammonium Chloride Market 2019: Size, Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis Overview, Growth Impact and Demand 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Ammonium Chloride

Global “Ammonium Chloride Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Ammonium Chloride in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Ammonium Chloride Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • BASF
  • Dallas Group
  • Central Glass
  • Tuticorin Alkali
  • Tinco
  • Hubei Yihua
  • Jinshan Chemical
  • CNSG
  • HEBANG
  • Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical
  • Haohua Junhua Group
  • Jiangsu Debang Chemical
  • Jiangsu Huachang Chemical
  • Dahua Group
  • Shindoo
  • Shannxi Xinghua
  • Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical
  • Liuzhou Chemical
  • Hangzhou Longshan Chemical
  • Sichuan Guangyu Chemical
  • Gansu Jinchang
  • Shanxi Yangmei Fengxi Fertilizer
  • YNCC

    The report provides a basic overview of the Ammonium Chloride industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Ammonium Chloride Market Types:

  • Agriculture Grade
  • Industrial Grade
  • Food Grade

    Ammonium Chloride Market Applications:

  • Biology and Agriculture
  • Buffer Solution
  • Pyrotechnics
  • Textile and Leather
  • Metalwork
  • Food
  • Others

    Finally, the Ammonium Chloride market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Ammonium Chloride market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China. Hubei Shuanghuan and CNSG have long history and unshakable status in China. Jinshan Chemical was developing fastly last years.
  • The main application of ammonium chloride is as a nitrogen source in fertilizers which corresponding to nearly 81% of the world production of ammonium chloride. Ammonium chloride is usually used as compound fertilizer raw materials in rice and wheat.
  • Almost all manufactures in China produce ammonium chloride by the Hous process. Ammonium chloride is the by-product of soda ash in this process. Some Chinese manufacturers seeking to use other soda ash production process to deal with the ammonium chloride overcapacity situation in recent years.
  • The worldwide market for Ammonium Chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 1890 million US$ in 2024, from 1490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Ammonium Chloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 139

    1 Ammonium Chloride Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Ammonium Chloride by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Ammonium Chloride Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Ammonium Chloride Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Ammonium Chloride Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Ammonium Chloride Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Ammonium Chloride Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Ammonium Chloride Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Ammonium Chloride Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Ammonium Chloride Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

