Ammonium Chloride Market 2019: Size, Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis Overview, Growth Impact and Demand 2024

Global “Ammonium Chloride Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Ammonium Chloride in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Ammonium Chloride Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

BASF

Dallas Group

Central Glass

Tuticorin Alkali

Tinco

Hubei Yihua

Jinshan Chemical

CNSG

HEBANG

Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical

Haohua Junhua Group

Jiangsu Debang Chemical

Jiangsu Huachang Chemical

Dahua Group

Shindoo

Shannxi Xinghua

Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical

Liuzhou Chemical

Hangzhou Longshan Chemical

Sichuan Guangyu Chemical

Gansu Jinchang

Shanxi Yangmei Fengxi Fertilizer

YNCC The report provides a basic overview of the Ammonium Chloride industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Ammonium Chloride Market Types:

Agriculture Grade

Industrial Grade

Food Grade Ammonium Chloride Market Applications:

Biology and Agriculture

Buffer Solution

Pyrotechnics

Textile and Leather

Metalwork

Food

Metalwork

Food

Others

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China. Hubei Shuanghuan and CNSG have long history and unshakable status in China. Jinshan Chemical was developing fastly last years.

The main application of ammonium chloride is as a nitrogen source in fertilizers which corresponding to nearly 81% of the world production of ammonium chloride. Ammonium chloride is usually used as compound fertilizer raw materials in rice and wheat.

Almost all manufactures in China produce ammonium chloride by the Hous process. Ammonium chloride is the by-product of soda ash in this process. Some Chinese manufacturers seeking to use other soda ash production process to deal with the ammonium chloride overcapacity situation in recent years.

The worldwide market for Ammonium Chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 1890 million US$ in 2024, from 1490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.