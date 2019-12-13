Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

About Ammonium Nitrate Explosive:

Ammonium Nitrate is a chemical compound with the formula NH4NO3. It is composed of nitric acid and salt of ammonia. In room temperature, ammonium nitrate appears in a white crystalline form and it is also colorless. These crystals are rhombohedra in shape but when they are subjected to temperatures above 32 degrees Celsius, they change to monoclinic crystals.

Top Key Players of Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market:

Ammonium Nitrate Solution

Ammonium Nitrate Solid Major Applications covered in the Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market report are:

Ammonium Nitrate Fertilizer

Ammonium Nitrate Explosive

Other Scope of Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market:

Due to the wide downstream consumption of the ammonium nitrate, it has large production. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and development the product. At present, the top 5 companies account for about 19% of global market share in ammonium nitrate field.

Ammonium nitrate downstream is wide, the major fields are ammonium nitrate fertilizer, ammonium nitrate explosive, etc. Among of those, ammonium nitrate fertilizer is the largest application area and accounts for 55.47% sales share in 2016. With over 36.09% share of in the ammonium nitrate market, ammonium nitrate explosive was the second largest application market in 2016.

The worldwide market for Ammonium Nitrate Explosive is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.