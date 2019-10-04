Ammonium Sulfate Market 2019 with Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Landscape Report to 2024

Ammonium Sulfate Market report also contain data type like capability, production, market share, price, growth rate, consumption, import, export, etc. Industry series, manufacturing process, cost construction, advertising channel are also examined in this report.

Short Details of Ammonium Sulfate Market Report – Ammonium sulfate (IUPAC-recommended spelling; also ammonium sulphate in British English), (NH4)2SO4, is an inorganic salt with a number of commercial uses. The most common use is as a soil fertilizer. It contains 21% nitrogen and 24% sulfur.

Global Ammonium Sulfate market competition by top manufacturers

BASF

Honeywell

LANXESS

K+S

Yara

DSM Chemicals

Shandong Haili

KuibyshevAzot

Datang Power

Sinopec Baling

Domo Chemicals

Agrium

Sinopec Shijiazhuang Refining & Chemical Branch

Zhejiang Hengyi

JSC Grodno Azot

Braskem

Sanning

Ansteel

GSFC

UBE

The global market for ammonium sulfate is highly dependent on a number of factors such as the fertilizer industry and the stringent environmental regulations related to it. However, as a major portion of ammonium sulfate is manufactured involuntarily as a co-product or by-product, its volume of production is influenced more by the general industrial output than by the demand for fertilizers. Moreover, as ammonium sulfate is a by-product of caprolactum, the market is highly affected by developments in the caprolactum market. With the growing production of caprolactum in Asia Pacific, potential for interference in the ammonium sulfate industry is anticipated to be significant over the next few years. The global demand for ammonium sulfate is expected to increase in areas with rising sulfur-deficient soils, especially in areas with tight environmental controls such as North America.

For the China ammonium sulfate market, the capacity utilization is relatively high. In recent years, lots of manufacturers came into the caprolactam industries, leading to a rapid growth in the caprolactam grade ammonium sulfate production. And for now, the Chian has been the biggest ammonium sulfate export contry in the world. In the future, searching for the other downstream products application of ammonium sulfate is becoming more and more importan for the continuous growth of the market.

Government will roll out relevant support and incentives for ammonium sulfate industry. These policies will better standardize the market and build a healthy ammonium sulfate industry. However, if the national macro economy begins to tighten, the enterprise is reducing investment or domestic inflation is severe, the overall demand for ammonium sulfate will be adversely affected.

The worldwide market for Ammonium Sulfate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Ammonium Sulfate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

The Purity of CP

The Purity of GR

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Fertilizer

Chemical Industry

Food Additive

Other Uses

Table of Contents

1 Ammonium Sulfate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ammonium Sulfate

1.2 Classification of Ammonium Sulfate by Types

1.2.1 Global Ammonium Sulfate Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Ammonium Sulfate Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Ammonium Sulfate Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ammonium Sulfate Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Ammonium Sulfate Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Ammonium Sulfate Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Ammonium Sulfate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Ammonium Sulfate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Ammonium Sulfate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Ammonium Sulfate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Ammonium Sulfate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Ammonium Sulfate (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Ammonium Sulfate Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Ammonium Sulfate Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Ammonium Sulfate Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Ammonium Sulfate Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Ammonium Sulfate Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Ammonium Sulfate Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Ammonium Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Ammonium Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Ammonium Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Ammonium Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Ammonium Sulfate Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Ammonium Sulfate Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Ammonium Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Ammonium Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Ammonium Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Ammonium Sulfate Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Ammonium Sulfate Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Ammonium Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Ammonium Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Ammonium Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Ammonium Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Ammonium Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Ammonium Sulfate Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Ammonium Sulfate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Ammonium Sulfate Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Ammonium Sulfate Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Ammonium Sulfate Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Ammonium Sulfate Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Ammonium Sulfate Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Ammonium Sulfate Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Ammonium Sulfate Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Ammonium Sulfate Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Ammonium Sulfate Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Ammonium Sulfate Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Ammonium Sulfate Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Sulfate Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

