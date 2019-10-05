Ammonium Sulphate Market Provides an In Depth Insight of Sales Analysis Growth Forecast and Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Types and Application to 2024 Worldwide

The International Ammonium Sulphate Market 2019 Report offers a profound analysis of the Ammonium Sulphate trade. It demonstrates a quick overview of trade knowledge and terminology of the market. The report highlights well known performers from the global And Ammonium Sulphate Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Ammonium Sulphate investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.
Ammonium sulfate is an inorganic chemical compound with the chemical formula (NH4)2SO4. It contains 21 percent nitrogen in the form of ammonium ions and 24 percent sulfur as sulfate ions. The purified material takes the form of white granules or crystals. It is commonly used as a fertilizer and as an agricultural spray adjuvant for water soluble pesticides. It is also used in the preparation of other ammonium salts.
Ammonium Sulphate Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:
- BASF
- Honeywell
- DSM Chemicals
- LANXESS
- UBE
- OCI Nitrogen
- KuibyshevAzot
- Domo Chemicals
- JSC Grodno Azot
- GSFC
- Ostchem
- Sinopec
- Shandong Haili
- Datang Power
- Juhua
- Zhejiang Hengyi
- Tian Chen
- Sanning
- Hongye Group
- Shandong Wolan Biology
Ammonium Sulphate Market Type Segment Analysis:
Application Segment Analysis:
Ammonium Sulphate Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.
Major Key Contents Covered in Ammonium Sulphate Market:
- Introduction of Ammonium Sulphate with development and status.
- Manufacturing Technology of Ammonium Sulphate with analysis and trends.
- Analysis of Global Ammonium Sulphate market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information and Contact Information.
- Analysis of Global and Chinese Ammonium Sulphate market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit
- Analysis Ammonium Sulphate Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption and Import and Export.
- Ammonium Sulphate market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.
- 2018-2024 Market Forecast of Global Ammonium Sulphate Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?
- Ammonium Sulphate Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.
The Scope of the Report:
Ammonium and sulfuric acid are the main raw materials. Large manufacturers can manufacture raw materials for themselves, for example, BASF and Sinopec. Other manufacturers need to buy from others.
Ammonium Sulphate is mainly produced from coke-oven gas production route and caprolactam by-product production route. The share of coke-oven gas production route is decreasing in the recent years owing to government control, especially in China. Caprolactam by-product production route is the main production technology and accounted for 61.30% share in 2016.
Ammonium Sulphate are often applied in fertilizer, industrial use and food additive, of which fertilizer occupies the largest share.
The worldwide market for Ammonium Sulphate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.6% over the next five years, will reach 3580 million US$ in 2024, from 3710 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Ammonium Sulphate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Table and Figures Covered in This Report:
- Ammonium Sulphate Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
- Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Ammonium Sulphate Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2018)
- Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2018)
- Global Ammonium Sulphate Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Market Analysis by Application
- Global Ammonium Sulphate Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
- Ammonium Sulphate Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Ammonium Sulphate Market Forecast (2018-2024)
- Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources and Disclaimer.
Finally, the Ammonium Sulphate Market feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the Ammonium Sulphate Market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Market Sales.
