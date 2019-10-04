Ammonium Thiosulfate Market 2019 Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2019-2024

Short Details of Ammonium Thiosulfate Market Report – Commonly, ammonium thiosulfate (ATS) is a clear liquid containing 12% N and 26% S. ATS is compatible with Nitrogen solutions and NPK liquid blends, which are neutral or slightly acid in reaction. It is widely accepted for use in clear liquid blends, but is also well suited for use in suspensions.

Global Ammonium Thiosulfate market competition by top manufacturers

Tessenderlo Group

Martin Midstream Partners

Poole Chem

PCI Nitrogen (Rentech Nitrogen)

Koch Fertilizer

Mears Fertilizer

Kugler

Agrium

R.W. Griffin

Plant Food

Hydrite Chemical

For regions, North America keeps the largest consumption region in the recent few years, whose consumption volume share was 69.49%% in 2017 globally. Europe is the follower, with a volume of 168.5 K MT in 2017.

The ammonium thiosulfate industry leaders are Tessenderlo Group, Martin Midstream Partners, Bunge and so on. The top three manufacturers contributed for about 43.95% share in the global sales market.

The worldwide market for Ammonium Thiosulfate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 370 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Ammonium Thiosulfate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Ammonium Thiosulfate Solid

Ammonium Thiosulfate Liquid

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Grain Fertilizer

Cash Crop Fertilizer

Other Agricultural Applications

Industrial Applications

Table of Contents

1 Ammonium Thiosulfate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ammonium Thiosulfate

1.2 Classification of Ammonium Thiosulfate by Types

1.2.1 Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

ttyps

1.3 Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

aap

1.4 Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Ammonium Thiosulfate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Ammonium Thiosulfate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Ammonium Thiosulfate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Ammonium Thiosulfate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Ammonium Thiosulfate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Ammonium Thiosulfate (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

———————————————–

3 Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Ammonium Thiosulfate Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Ammonium Thiosulfate Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

—————————————————

10 Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Ammonium Thiosulfate Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Thiosulfate Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

