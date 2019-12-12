 Press "Enter" to skip to content

AMOLED Display Market 2019 Analysis by Key Players, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Sales Forecast and Supply Demand to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

AMOLED Display

GlobalAMOLED Display Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the AMOLED Display Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about AMOLED Display Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of AMOLED Display globally.

About AMOLED Display:

An AMOLED display consists of an active matrix of OLED pixels generating light (luminescence) upon electrical activation that have been deposited or integrated onto a thin-film-transistor (TFT) array, which functions as a series of switches to control the current flowing to each individual pixel.

AMOLED Display Market Manufactures:

  • SMD
  • LGD
  • SONY
  • Futaba Corporation
  • Sichuan CCO Display Technology
  • RITEK
  • Visionox
  • JOLED
  • EDO

    AMOLED Display Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. AMOLED Display Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    AMOLED Display Market Types:

  • Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode(AMOLED Display)
  • Passive Matrix OLED(PMOLED)

    AMOLED Display Market Applications:

  • Smartphone
  • smart watch
  • Wearable device
  • digital cameras
  • TV sets
  • MP3 players
  • radio decks for automobiles
  • small devices

    The Report provides in depth research of the AMOLED Display Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, AMOLED Display Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of AMOLED Display Market Report:

  • At present, the OLED Display industry is still in the developing stage, the worlds large production are mainly concentrated in Korea.The technology and market share is monopolized by Samsung and LG.Many manufacturers are in the research level and begin to mass production in 2015,Like EDO,established in 2012 in china, announce the AMOLED Display capacity is 15K/month. And JOLED Inc, joint venture of Japan Display, Sony and Panasonic,which set up to break the monopoly of samsung and LG, JOLED will mainly target laptops and tablets.
  • 2. AMOLED will become the mainstream in future, and as PMOLED advantage will gradually be replaced by AM-OLED, market share will shrink, but the global OLED market stage is still the coexist of AM-OLED and PMOLED.
  • Due to the addition of manufacturers and project investments,Global OLED market have brought more competitive, but the manufacturers which mastered the core technology of OLED and has a long industrial chain business has a cost advantage.
  • With the development of consumer electronics and wearable devices, China will become the worlds largest OLED consumption market,many manufacturers have invested lot of money in the technology research and production line construction.
  • OLED Display is a high technology industry,especially the manufacturing material and equipment.With the downstream application area expand,the cost will decrease.If it replace the LCD/LED,the market is very huge. Although OLED Display brings a lot of opportunities, the research group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.â
  • The worldwide market for AMOLED Display is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.9% over the next five years, will reach 79200 million US$ in 2024, from 26100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the AMOLED Display in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe AMOLED Display product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of AMOLED Display, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of AMOLED Display in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the AMOLED Display competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the AMOLED Display breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, AMOLED Display market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe AMOLED Display sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 121

    1 AMOLED Display Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of AMOLED Display by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global AMOLED Display Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global AMOLED Display Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 AMOLED Display Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 AMOLED Display Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global AMOLED Display Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 AMOLED Display Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 AMOLED Display Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global AMOLED Display Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

