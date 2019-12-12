AMOLED Display Market 2019 Analysis by Key Players, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Sales Forecast and Supply Demand to 2024

Global “AMOLED Display Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the AMOLED Display Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about AMOLED Display Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of AMOLED Display globally.

About AMOLED Display:

An AMOLED display consists of an active matrix of OLED pixels generating light (luminescence) upon electrical activation that have been deposited or integrated onto a thin-film-transistor (TFT) array, which functions as a series of switches to control the current flowing to each individual pixel.

AMOLED Display Market Manufactures:

SMD

LGD

SONY

Futaba Corporation

Sichuan CCO Display Technology

RITEK

Visionox

JOLED

EDO

Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode(AMOLED Display)

Passive Matrix OLED(PMOLED) AMOLED Display Market Applications:

Smartphone

smart watch

Wearable device

digital cameras

TV sets

MP3 players

radio decks for automobiles

At present, the OLED Display industry is still in the developing stage, the worlds large production are mainly concentrated in Korea.The technology and market share is monopolized by Samsung and LG.Many manufacturers are in the research level and begin to mass production in 2015,Like EDO,established in 2012 in china, announce the AMOLED Display capacity is 15K/month. And JOLED Inc, joint venture of Japan Display, Sony and Panasonic,which set up to break the monopoly of samsung and LG, JOLED will mainly target laptops and tablets.

2. AMOLED will become the mainstream in future, and as PMOLED advantage will gradually be replaced by AM-OLED, market share will shrink, but the global OLED market stage is still the coexist of AM-OLED and PMOLED.

Due to the addition of manufacturers and project investments,Global OLED market have brought more competitive, but the manufacturers which mastered the core technology of OLED and has a long industrial chain business has a cost advantage.

With the development of consumer electronics and wearable devices, China will become the worlds largest OLED consumption market,many manufacturers have invested lot of money in the technology research and production line construction.

OLED Display is a high technology industry,especially the manufacturing material and equipment.With the downstream application area expand,the cost will decrease.If it replace the LCD/LED,the market is very huge. Although OLED Display brings a lot of opportunities, the research group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.â

The worldwide market for AMOLED Display is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.9% over the next five years, will reach 79200 million US$ in 2024, from 26100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.