Amorphous Metal Cores Market 2025: Top Companies, Size, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

Global “Amorphous Metal Cores Market” report provides useful information about the Amorphous Metal Cores market along with the price forecast for the forecast period of 2019-2025. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on leading players, present, past & futuristic data which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Amorphous Metal Cores Market competitors. The Amorphous Metal Cores Market data like market drivers, challenges, latest trends & technological developments are also discussed in this report.
Geographically, Amorphous Metal Cores market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Amorphous Metal Cores including regions such as: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East, and Africa.
The amorphous alloy is a non-crystal substance created by rapidly freezing liquids of high temperature. Because there is no rule of atomic arrangement, the energy loss (hysteresis loss) is small when the flux of magnetic induction passes through the iron core. In addition, eddy current loss is decreased because the thickness is approximately 0.03 mm, which is about 1/10 compared with silicon steel. Therefore, the no load loss (eddy current loss and hysteresis loss) can be decreased to about 1/5 of silicon steel’s.Amorphous metal is an alloy with a non-crystalline structure produced by ultra-rapid quenching (about 1 million ? per second) of molten alloy. Because amorphous metal has no anisotropic properties, which originated from a crystalline structure, and there are no crystalline grain boundaries to prevent motion of magnetic domain walls, it shows excellent magnetic properties such as high permeability and low loss while having a high-saturation magnetic flux density.Amorphous metal cores are effective for most distribution transformers. They are ideally suited for renewable energy applications such as wind farm and solar power, as they typically operate with 20~40% low load conditions. Amorphous metal cores have been in use for over 20 years in liquid-filled transformers, and this technology is now being applied to dry type transformers.The initial costs of an amorphous core transformer are higher than of a crystalline silicon steel core transformer: first, the amorphous material itself is more expensive than crystalline silicon steel and second, the saturation magnetic flux density of amorphous steel is lower than that of silicon steel. This means larger sizes of amorphous core transformers are required, which results in a higher cost per unit. However, the higher initial costs can be compensated by lower operating costs over the lifetime of the transformers due to their increased energy efficiency.The market for amorphous metal core is concentrated with players such as Hitachi, Mangal Electrical Industries, UAML (Usha Amorphous Metals Limited), TI-Electronic, ENPAY, Shanghai Zhixin Electric, Advanced Technology & Materials, Zhaojing Incorporated Company, Qingdao Yunlu Advanced Material Technology, Foshan Catech, Kotsons and so on. Among them, Hitachi is the leader with about 57% revenue market share in 2016.The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.The Amorphous Metal Cores market was valued at 620 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1110 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Amorphous Metal Cores.
