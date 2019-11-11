Amorphous Metal Cores Market by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Countries 2019-2024

The report provides a basic overview of the Amorphous Metal Cores industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.

The initial costs of an amorphous core transformer are higher than of a crystalline silicon steel core transformer: first, the amorphous material itself is more expensive than crystalline silicon steel and second, the saturation magnetic flux density of amorphous steel is lower than that of silicon steel. This means larger sizes of amorphous core transformers are required, which results in a higher cost per unit. However, the higher initial costs can be compensated by lower operating costs over the lifetime of the transformers due to their increased energy efficiency.

The market for amorphous metal core is concentrated with players such as Hitachi, Mangal Electrical Industries, UAML (Usha Amorphous Metals Limited), TI-Electronic, ENPAY, Shanghai Zhixin Electric, Advanced Technology & Materials, Zhaojing Incorporated Company, Qingdao Yunlu Advanced Material Technology, Foshan Catech, Kotsons and so on. Among them, Hitachi is the leader with about 57% revenue market share in 2016.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

The worldwide market for Amorphous Metal Cores is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 960 million US$ in 2024, from 620 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.