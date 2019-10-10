 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Amoxicillin Market Industry Overview by Definition, Classification, Share 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on October 10, 2019

Amoxicillin

Companies operating in the global “Amoxicillin Market” are focusing on merger and acquisitions and new product launches to gain competitive advantage. Growth strategies adopted by these companies are studied in detail in the report. The report also includes several valuable information on the Amoxicillin market, derived from various industrial sources.

Amoxicillin is an antibiotic often used for the treatment of a number of bacterial infections. It may be used for middle ear infection, strep throat, pneumonia, skin infections, and urinary tract infections among others. It is taken by mouth, or less commonly by injection.The classification of Amoxicillin includes Capsule, Tablet and Other and the proportion of Capsule in 2017 is about 80%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2018.Amoxicillin is widely sales through Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy. The most proportion of Amoxicillin is sales through Retail Pharmacy, and the consumption proportion is about 62.7% in 2017.For Amoxicillin API market, at present, Asias enterprise technology is developing fast, and the Asia companies mainly supply the domestic market. India and China is the major countries in the world. According to this study, over the next five years the Amoxicillin market will register a 0.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4620 million by 2024, from US$ 4470 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Amoxicillin business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • GSK
  • Novartis
  • Centrient Pharma
  • Teva
  • Mylan
  • Cipla
  • NCPC
  • United Laboratories
  • Sun Pharma
  • CSPC
  • LKPC
  • Hikma
  • Dr. Reddy
  • HPGC
  • Aurubindo
  • Meiji Holdings

    Segmentation by product type:

  • Capsule
  • Tablet

    Segmentation by application:

  • Hospital Pharmacy
  • Retail Pharmacy
  • Online Pharmacy

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • Americas
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China

    This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Amoxicillin market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

