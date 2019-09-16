Anal Cancer Therapeutics Market Capacity, Entry Strategies, Production and Production Value & Forecast 2019-2025

A cancer can be defined when the normal cells lose their ability to control, their growth or multiplication and thus invade the tissues and spread to the body parts. Anal cancer is often called as squamous cell carcinoma which arises from the cells around or in the anal opening or in rare cases it may cause in the anal canal. This type of cancer is usually associated with human papiloma virus (HPV), where HPV cancers or cervical cancers have a high risk of developing into anal cancer. There are no exact symptoms for anal cancer as such but some might show bleeding from the anal area, lump or swelling near anus or change in the bowel habits etc. Staging is a way which describes the location of cancer, the stages include tumor, node and metastasis which is further grouped I, II, IIIA, IIIB and IV. The different types of anal cancer include melanoma, adenocarcinoma, basaloid transitional and cloacogenic cancer.

The statistics for anal cancer suggest that annually there about 6000 cases of anal cancer diagnosed in the U.S. and the number is increasing slowly. The major factors that drive the market for anal cancer therapeutics are aging population, sexually transmitted disease, multiple sexual partners and smoking. According to the World Health Organization 290 million women are suffering from HPV infection and due to unhealthy sex, the chances get doubled. For treating this anal cancer, early diagnosis is crucial which is only available in the developed countries or high-income countries and are accessible. Whereas in the low-income countries the diagnosis and treatment facilities are either costly or inaccessible. These factors are responsible for holding back the anal cancer therapeutics market and should be well tracked for future advancements.

