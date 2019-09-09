Analog Phase Shifter Market:2019 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2025 Forecasts Research

A phase shift module is a microwave network module which provides a controllable phase shift of the RF signal. Analog phase shifters provide a continuously variable phase shift or time delay.

In terms of application, the historical analysis shows that the radar segment witnessed the highest growth rate of 3.86% during 2012-2017. However, in the forecast for 2017-2025, the results are different and the telecommunication segment is expected to lead the global analog phase shifter market with the highest growth rate as well as market value.

Based on region, North America is expected to stay the most lucrative regional market during the forecast period. This market is expected to grow at an exponential CAGR of 43.28% during the forecast period. The North America analog phase shifter market is projected to reach a market valuation of over US$ 550 Mn by the end of 2025.

The global Analog Phase Shifter market was 52 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 870 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 42.1% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Analog Phase Shifter Market:

Analog Devices

Cobham

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Pulsar Microwave Corporation

Mini-Circuits

Qotana Technologies

SAGE Millimeter

Planar Monolithics

L3 Narda-MITEQ

Regions Covered in the Analog Phase Shifter Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Applications:

Radars

Satellites

Telecommunication Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Types:

Reflective

Load Line Type