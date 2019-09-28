Analog-to-Digital Converters Market Provides an In-Depth Insight of Sales Analysis, Market Size, Growth Forecast and Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Types and Application to 2024

Global “Analog-to-Digital Converters Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Analog-to-Digital Converters Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Analog-to-digital converter is an electronic integrated circuit which transforms a signal from analog (continuous) to digital (discrete) form. ADC provides a link between the analog world of transducers and the digital world of signal processing and data handling. ADC is used virtually everywhere where an analog signal has to be processed, stored, or transported in digital form. Some examples of ADC usage are digital volt meters, cell phone, thermocouples, and digital oscilloscope.

ADI, Texas Instruments and Maxim captured the top three revenue share spots in the Analog-to-Digital Converters market in 2016. ADI dominated with 56.150% revenue share, followed by Texas Instruments with 22.360% revenue share and Maxim with 6.180% revenue share.

The future trends of the Analog-to-Digital Converters are combine sampling rates and accuracy with the low noise, price and small package size required by industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications electronics.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ADI

TI

Maxim

Intersil

STM

ON Semiconductor

Microchip

NXP

Cirrus Logic

XILINX Analog-to-Digital Converters Market by Types

Pipeline ADC

SAR ADC

SigmaDelta ADC

Flash ADC

Other Analog-to-Digital Converters Market by Applications

Consumer Electronics

Communications

Automotive