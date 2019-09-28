 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Analog-to-Digital Converters Market Provides an In-Depth Insight of Sales Analysis, Market Size, Growth Forecast and Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Types and Application to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 28, 2019

Analog-to-Digital

Global "Analog-to-Digital Converters Market"2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure.

Analog-to-digital converter is an electronic integrated circuit which transforms a signal from analog (continuous) to digital (discrete) form. ADC provides a link between the analog world of transducers and the digital world of signal processing and data handling. ADC is used virtually everywhere where an analog signal has to be processed, stored, or transported in digital form. Some examples of ADC usage are digital volt meters, cell phone, thermocouples, and digital oscilloscope.
ADI, Texas Instruments and Maxim captured the top three revenue share spots in the Analog-to-Digital Converters market in 2016. ADI dominated with 56.150% revenue share, followed by Texas Instruments with 22.360% revenue share and Maxim with 6.180% revenue share.
The future trends of the Analog-to-Digital Converters are combine sampling rates and accuracy with the low noise, price and small package size required by industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications electronics.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • ADI
  • TI
  • Maxim
  • Intersil
  • STM
  • ON Semiconductor
  • Microchip
  • NXP
  • Cirrus Logic
  • XILINX

    Analog-to-Digital Converters Market by Types

  • Pipeline ADC
  • SAR ADC
  • SigmaDelta ADC
  • Flash ADC
  • Other

    Analog-to-Digital Converters Market by Applications

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Communications
  • Automotive
  • Industrials

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

