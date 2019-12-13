Anchor Fasteners Market Size 2019: Business Summary, Industry Profile, Products, Services And Solutions Forecast 2024

Global “Anchor Fasteners Market” 2019-2024 report delivers a unique tool for estimating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting planned and strategic decision-making. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on Industry capacities and on the changing structure of the Anchor Fasteners. The Anchor Fasteners market report thoroughly covers the market by product scheme, deployment, verticals and countries.

Anchor Fasteners Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Hilti

Structural Bolt and Manufacturing

UNIQUE FASTNERS

ARGIP

Powers Fasteners

Pacific Bolt Manufacturing Ltd.

Classic Metallic Sheets Factory LLC.

BTM Manufacturing

EDSCO Fasteners

Allfasteners Australia

Technical Metal

Ningbo Anchor Fasteners Industrial and many more. Anchor Fasteners Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Anchor Fasteners Market can be Split into:

Plastic Anchors

Wedge Anchors

Drop-In Anchors

Acorn Nut Sleeve Anchors

Others. By Applications, the Anchor Fasteners Market can be Split into:

Building and Construction

Electronic Industry

Automotive Industry