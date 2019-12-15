Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market 2019 Global Leading Players, Size, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2025

Global “Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Anchor handling tug supply vessels are specially designed to handle anchors for oil rigs, tow ships to location, anchor ships and oil rigs, and serve as an emergency response and rescue vessel. The increasing number of offshore oil rigs is one of the primary factors driving the growth of this market globally. Oil rigs are offshore oil platforms that facilitate the drilling of wells for exploration and production activities. The increasing drilling of offshore oil and gas reserves will lead to a rise in the number of AHTS vessels. Moreover, the maturing onshore oil reserves in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico will also result in an augmented demand for AHTS vessels.

One of the emerging factors spurring the growth prospects for this market is the increasing adoption of LNG-fueled vessels. Since LNG is cost-effective, the market is showing a trend of using LNG-fueled AHTS vessels instead of diesel-fueled ships. LNG is a low-pressure gas and is well suited for AHTS vessels. The LNG-fueled AHTS vessels are also likely to reduce the costs involved in the operation of AHTS, thereby propelling this marketâs growth in the coming years.

The Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels.

