Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation, Size, CAGR Status and Forecast to 2025

Global “Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market” latest research report provides an in-depth analysis of classifications, applications and market chain structure. The Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels market.

Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels market report covers the top leading vendors in their recent global market. This market research report also lists other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels market during the forecast period.

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

BOURBON

Farstad Shipping

Havila Shipping

SEACOR Holdings

Swire Pacific Offshore Operations

Tidewater

Bass Marine

China Oilfield Services

Deep Sea Supply

Eastern Shipbuilding

EMAS Offshore About Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market: Anchor handling tug supply vessels are specially designed to handle anchors for oil rigs, tow ships to location, anchor ships and oil rigs, and serve as an emergency response and rescue vessel. The increasing number of offshore oil rigs is one of the primary factors driving the growth of this market globally. Oil rigs are offshore oil platforms that facilitate the drilling of wells for exploration and production activities. The increasing drilling of offshore oil and gas reserves will lead to a rise in the number of AHTS vessels. Moreover, the maturing onshore oil reserves in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico will also result in an augmented demand for AHTS vessels. One of the emerging factors spurring the growth prospects for this market is the increasing adoption of LNG-fueled vessels. Since LNG is cost-effective, the market is showing a trend of using LNG-fueled AHTS vessels instead of diesel-fueled ships. LNG is a low-pressure gas and is well suited for AHTS vessels. The LNG-fueled AHTS vessels are also likely to reduce the costs involved in the operation of AHTS, thereby propelling this markets growth in the coming years.The global Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Other Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market by Types:

<5,000 HP

5,000 – 9,999 HP