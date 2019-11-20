Ancient Grain Market 2019-2024 Exclusive Analysis by Size, Types, Applications, CAGR, Focusing On Leading Players

Global Ancient Grain Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process.

Geographically, Ancient Grain Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Ancient Grain including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Ancient Grain Market Repot:

he J.M. Smucker Co.

Ardent Mills

Bunge Inc.

ADM

Healthy Food Ingredients

LLC.

Factoria Quinoa Zona Franca S.A.S.

Urbane Grain Inc.

Natureâs Path Foods

FutureCeuticals Inc.

Sunnyland Mills

Maniniâs

LLC

About Ancient Grain: This report studies the Ancient Grain market. Ancient grains are a grouping of grains and pseudocereals that are considered to have been little changed by selective breeding over recent millennia, as opposed to more widespread cereals such as corn, rice and modern varieties of wheat, which are the product of thousands of years of selective breeding. Ancient grains are often marketed as being healthier than modern grains, though their health benefits have been disputed by some nutritionists.In this report, the Ancient Grain main includes Amaranth, Buckwheat, Barley, Millet, Spelt, Sorghum, Rye, Quinoa, Teff, Chia, Emmer, Flax, Kamut, Bulgur, Farro and Oats. Ancient Grain Industry report begins with a basic Ancient Grain market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Ancient Grain Market Types:

Gluten Free Ancient Grain

Gluten Containing Ancient Grain Ancient Grain Market Applications:

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Snacks

Direct Eating

Ancient Grains are mainly classified into the following types: Gluten Free Ancient Grain and Gluten Containing Ancient Grain. Gluten Free Ancient Grain is the most widely used type which takes up about 64.42 % of the total in 2016 in United States.

Ardent Mills, Bunge Inc., ADM are the key suppliers in United States market, which have leading technology and market position.

The worldwide market for Ancient Grain is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.