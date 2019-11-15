Android POS Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on the Android POS in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Android POS Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Fujian Centerm

PAX Technology

Xinguodu

Smartpeak

Newland Payment

Clover Network

Zall Fintech

SZZT Electronics

Sunmi

Justtide

Ingenico

NEWPOS

Wintec

The report provides a basic overview of the Android POS industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Android POS Market Types:

Portable POS

Desktop POS Android POS Market Applications:

Retail

Restaurant

Hospitality

In the last several years, Global market of Android POS developed rapidly. In 2016, Global production of Android POS is nearly 46 K Unit.

The global average price of Android POS is in the decreasing trend, from 331 USD/Unit in 2012 to 252 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Android POS includes Portable, Desktop and Other. And the Portable POS devices hold the largest market share in 2016 (about 85%).

Android POS is widely used in Retail, Restaurant, Hospitality Industry and other field. The biggest usage of Android POS is Retail, and the sale in 2016 is 25 K Units. The trend of Retail is increasing.

China region is the largest supplier of Android POS, with a production market share nearly 62.3% in 2016. USA is the second largest supplier of Android POS products, enjoying production market share nearly 9.8% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Android POS is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 46.2% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2024, from 23 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.