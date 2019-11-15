 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Android POS Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

November 15, 2019

Android POS

Global “Android POS Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Android POS in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Android POS Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Fujian Centerm
  • PAX Technology
  • Xinguodu
  • Smartpeak
  • Newland Payment
  • Clover Network
  • Zall Fintech
  • SZZT Electronics
  • Sunmi
  • Justtide
  • Ingenico
  • NEWPOS
  • Wintec
  • Hisense

    The report provides a basic overview of the Android POS industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Android POS Market Types:

  • Portable POS
  • Desktop POS

    Android POS Market Applications:

  • Retail
  • Restaurant
  • Hospitality
  • Other

    Finally, the Android POS market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Android POS market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • In the last several years, Global market of Android POS developed rapidly. In 2016, Global production of Android POS is nearly 46 K Unit.
  • The global average price of Android POS is in the decreasing trend, from 331 USD/Unit in 2012 to 252 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of Android POS includes Portable, Desktop and Other. And the Portable POS devices hold the largest market share in 2016 (about 85%).
  • Android POS is widely used in Retail, Restaurant, Hospitality Industry and other field. The biggest usage of Android POS is Retail, and the sale in 2016 is 25 K Units. The trend of Retail is increasing.
  • China region is the largest supplier of Android POS, with a production market share nearly 62.3% in 2016. USA is the second largest supplier of Android POS products, enjoying production market share nearly 9.8% in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Android POS is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 46.2% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2024, from 23 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Android POS in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 122

    1 Android POS Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Android POS by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Android POS Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Android POS Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Android POS Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Android POS Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Android POS Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Android POS Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Android POS Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Android POS Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

