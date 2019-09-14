Anesthesia Drugs Market Growth Rate 2019 – Evolving Technology, Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2024

The “Anesthesia Drugs Market” research report 2019-2024 is focused on various market affecting factors and comprehensive factors of the industry. The Anesthesia Drugs market report illustrates the price analysis along with the features of the product, moreover, it points out the major market share in the different regions of the world. The Anesthesia Drugs market report helps to determine the actual market size and execute business resources in order to gain maximum profitability.

Key Market Trends:

Propofol Sub-segment is Expected to Show the Fastest Growth in the General Anesthesia Drugs Segment

The propofol sub-segment of the anesthesia drugs market is expected to experience a fast growth rate while witnessing a CAGR of 4.20% over the forecast period.

Propofol is a drug that has been used for a long time for various surgical procedures requiring anesthesia. Teva Pharmaceuticals had stopped manufacturing propofol for a particular time; however, the drug returned to the market in 2013. Hospira is another major player in the propofol sub-segment. In 2015, Pfizer acquired Hospira and created a leading global established pharmaceutical (GEP) business. Some of the companies who manufacture propofol injections are Neon Laboratories Limited, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, and Fresenius Kabi. The drug is always in demand in the market for utilization in different surgeries, and is expected to witness rapid growth in the coming years.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the anesthesia drugs market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The US anesthesia market is the largest regional market in the world. This market is driven by factors, such as the increasing number of surgeries, rising aging population with increasing chronic conditions, and advancements in anesthesia technologies.

Detailed TOC of Anesthesia Drugs Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Number of Surgeries

4.2.2 New Approvals of Anesthetic Drugs

4.2.3 Reduction in the Cost of Newly Invented Drugs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects of General Anesthetics

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled-Anesthetics

4.3.3 Regulatory Issues

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Type

5.1.1 General Anesthesia Drugs

5.1.1.1 Propofol

5.1.1.2 Sevoflurane

5.1.1.3 Desflurane

5.1.1.4 Dexmedetomidine

5.1.1.5 Remifentanil

5.1.1.6 Midazolam

5.1.1.7 Other General Anesthesia Drugs

5.1.2 Local Anesthesia Drugs

5.1.2.1 Bupivacaine

5.1.2.2 Ropivacaine

5.1.2.3 Lidocaine

5.1.2.4 Chloroprocaine

5.1.2.5 Articaine

5.1.2.6 Benzocaine

5.1.2.7 Local Anesthesia Drugs

5.2 By Route of Administration

5.2.1 Inhalation

5.2.2 Injection

5.2.3 Other Routes of Administration

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 General Surgeries

5.3.2 Plastic Surgery

5.3.3 Cosmetic Surgeries

5.3.4 Dental Surgeries

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Baxter

6.1.2 Hospira

6.1.3 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.4 AstraZeneca

6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.7 AbbVie Inc.

6.1.8 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

6.1.9 Eisai Co. Ltd

6.1.10 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

