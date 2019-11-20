 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Angiography Device Market 2019: Determined by Global Business Summary, Data Source, Size, Methodology and Resolutions Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Angiography Device Market” by analysing various key segments of this Angiography Device market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Angiography Device market competitors.

Regions covered in the Angiography Device Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Angiography Device Market: 

Angiography Devices are used for medical imaging in diagnosis & treatment of vascular diseases & conditions.North America was the largest market in 2014. Europe follows North America owing to the presence of well established healthcare infrastructure. Trend such as changing old technologies with advanced one expected to boost the demand for angiography devices market in these regions. Australian government provides medical rebates for certain DI (diagnostic imaging) services. Health insurance amendment act related to diagnostic imaging and pathology services are funded by Medicare policies are expected to drive the demand in Australian market. Emerging economies like India, Brazil & China expected to boost the market of Asia Pacific region over the forecast period. Increasing volume of biotechchnology firms, rising investments by these firms and improving healthcare infrastructure are the market drivers for the growth of angiography devices market in Asia Pacific region. Leading market players are focusing on capturing the opportunities in Asia Pacific region expected to drive the market growth.The global Angiography Device market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Angiography Device Market:

  • GE Healthcare
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Medtronic
  • ST. Jude
  • Abbott
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Cordis Corporation
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Shimadzu Corporation

    Angiography Device Market by Applications:

  • Diagnostic
  • Therapeutic

    Angiography Device Market by Types:

  • X-Ray Angiography Devices
  • CT Angiography Devices
  • MR Angiography Devices

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Angiography Device Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Angiography Device Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Angiography Device Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Angiography Device Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Angiography Device Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Angiography Device Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Angiography Device Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Angiography Device Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Angiography Device Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Angiography Device Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Angiography Device Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Angiography Device Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Angiography Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Angiography Device Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Angiography Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Angiography Device Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Angiography Device Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Angiography Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Angiography Device Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Angiography Device Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Angiography Device Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Angiography Device Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Angiography Device Revenue by Product
    4.3 Angiography Device Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Angiography Device Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Angiography Device by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Angiography Device Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Angiography Device Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Angiography Device by Product
    6.3 North America Angiography Device by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Angiography Device by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Angiography Device Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Angiography Device Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Angiography Device by Product
    7.3 Europe Angiography Device by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Angiography Device by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Angiography Device Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Angiography Device Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Angiography Device by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Angiography Device by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Angiography Device by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Angiography Device Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Angiography Device Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Angiography Device by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Angiography Device by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Angiography Device by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Angiography Device Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Angiography Device Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Angiography Device by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Angiography Device by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Angiography Device Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Angiography Device Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Angiography Device Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Angiography Device Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Angiography Device Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Angiography Device Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Angiography Device Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Angiography Device Forecast
    12.5 Europe Angiography Device Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Angiography Device Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Angiography Device Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Angiography Device Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Angiography Device Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

