Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level.

About Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market:

Aluminium chloride (AlCl3) is the main compound of aluminium and chlorine. Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride is found in a broad range of organic chemical processes and is the primary catalyst for Friedel-Crafts reactions, both acylations and alkylations, as well as used in polymerization and isomerization reactions of hydrocarbons.

Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market is growing owing to the increasing adoption of anhydrous aluminium chloride for waste-water treatment for making the treated water fit for drinking. Moreover, the growing use of Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride in pharmaceutical industry and personal care products

Gulbrandsen

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

BASF

Nippon Light Metal

Nippon Soda

Dongying Kunbao Chemical

Juhua Group

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Middle East and Africa Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market by Types:

Granule

Powder Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market by Applications:

Dyes & Pigments

Pesticides

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Hydrocarbon Resins

Fumed Alumina

Electrolytic Production of Aluminium