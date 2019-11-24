 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 24, 2019

Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride

Global “Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market Are:

  • Gulbrandsen
  • Aditya Birla Chemicals
  • Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
  • BASF
  • Nippon Light Metal
  • Nippon Soda
  • Dongying Kunbao Chemical
  • Juhua Group
  • Kanto Denka Kogyo

    About Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market:

  • Aluminium chloride (AlCl3) is the main compound of aluminium and chlorine. Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride is found in a broad range of organic chemical processes and is the primary catalyst for Friedel-Crafts reactions, both acylations and alkylations, as well as used in polymerization and isomerization reactions of hydrocarbons.
  • Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market is growing owing to the increasing adoption of anhydrous aluminium chloride for waste-water treatment for making the treated water fit for drinking. Moreover, the growing use of Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride in pharmaceutical industry and personal care products
  • In 2019, the market size of Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride. This report studies the global market size of Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

  • Granule
  • Powder

    Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

  • Dyes & Pigments
  • Pesticides
  • Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
  • Hydrocarbon Resins
  • Fumed Alumina
  • Electrolytic Production of Aluminium
  • Titanium Dioxide

    The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

    • What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride?
    • Who are the global key manufacturers of Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?
    • What are the types and applications of Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride What being the market share of each type and application?
    • What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride What being the manufacturing process of Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride?
    • What will the Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market size and the growth rate be in 2025?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride industry?

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market Size

    2.2 Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Production by Type

    6.2 Global Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Revenue by Type

    6.3 Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

