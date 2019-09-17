Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand & Growth Prospect 2019-2024

This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market also studies the global Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid:

Anhydrous hydrofluoric acid also called anhydrous hydrogen fluoride, Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid is a toxic, corrosive, nonflammable, liquefied gas packaged in cylinders under its own vapor pressure of 14.1 psia at 70°F.The gas is colorless, but generates white fumes in moist air.The reaction with water will produce heat and form very corrosive hydrofluoric acid. It has a repulsive, irritating, acidic odor that usually can be detected at low concentrations.Direct skin contact can cause severe burns that may not be immediately painful or visible. Inhalation of fumes can lead to inflammation and congestion of the lungs, and circulatory collapse.

Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market by Manufactures:

Honeywell

Solvay

Ineos

Derivados del Flúor

Airproducts

Morita

Sinochem Lantian

Sanmei Chemical

Yingpeng Chemical

Do-Fluoride Chemicals

Dongyue Group

Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical

Shaowu Huaxin Chemical

Juhua Group

3F

Fubao Group

Content ≥99.99 %

Content ≥99.90 %

Content ≥99.70 % Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market Applications:

Chemical Industry

Mining & Metallurgical

Etching

Pharmaceuticals

Currently, many companies in the world can produce Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid product, they mainly concentrating in China. In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. However, the demand in China is mainly concentrated in the field of refrigerants.

Survey results showed that 57% of the Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid market is chemical industry, 19% is used in Mining & Metallurgical industry. The downstream market demand is from Fluor polymer field. Now, the market capacity excess supply; resulting in the overall operating rate at a low level.

The major raw material for Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid is fluorite and sulfuric acid. in the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluorite mainly concentrated in China, Mongolia, South Africa and Mexico. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in those areas. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid industry. The price changes in 2017 are mainly due to the sharp rise in the price of fluorite.

The worldwide market for Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.