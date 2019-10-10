Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis 2019-2024

Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters.

Anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) is a toxic, colorless, irritating, corrosive gas that is shipped as a liquid under its own vapor pressure. It is very hydroscopic (attracts moisture) and in moist air, forms white fumes which are a mist of hydrochloric acid.Currently, there are several producing companies in the United States anhydrous hydrogen chloride industry. The main players are Versum Materials, Niacet, Gas Innovations, Praxair, Linde Industrial Gas and Air Liquide, etc.In consumption market, Middle Atlantic and Southwest of USA are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications.Anhydrous hydrogen chloride has two purity grades, including technical grade and electronic grade. And each purity has different application fields with different price. According to this study, over the next five years the Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Versum Materials

Niacet

Gas Innovations

Praxair

Linde Industrial Gas

Air Liquide

… Segmentation by product type:

Electronic Grade

Technical Grade Segmentation by application:

Chemical Industry

Semiconductor Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry