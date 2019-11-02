Animal Antimicrobials And Antibiotics Market 2019 | Latest Trends, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Demand Status and Forecast 2025

Global “Animal Antimicrobials And Antibiotics Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Animal Antimicrobials And Antibiotics market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

Elanco Animal Health

Zoetis

Vetoquinol

Merck And

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva Sante Animale

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Virbac SA

Eli Lilly And Company

An antimicrobial is an agent that kills microorganisms or inhibits their growth.[1] Antimicrobial medicines can be grouped according to the microorganisms they act primarily against. For example, antibiotics are used against bacteria and antifungals are used against fungi. They can also be classified according to their function. Agents that kill microbes are called microbicidal, while those that merely inhibit their growth are called biostatic. The use of antimicrobial medicines to treat infection is known as antimicrobial chemotherapy, while the use of antimicrobial medicines to prevent infection is known as antimicrobial prophylaxis.

Animal antimicrobials and antibiotics are antimicrobials which are used for animals.

North America was the most dominant regional animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market and accounted for almost one third of the total global demand followed closely by Europe. This trend was mainly due to growing urbanization, high disposable income and soaring demand for animal related products. Developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa have been witnessing substantial growth in the recent past and are expected to experience brisk growth over the next seven years. Central & South America is also projected to witness rapid animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market growth. Boom in animal protein demand and rise in companion animal ownership is anticipated to have direct impact on the animal antimicrobials and antibiotics regional market. Countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Japan are touted to experience brisk growth owing to rapid end-use industries growth.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Animal Antimicrobials And Antibiotics. This report studies the global market size of Animal Antimicrobials And Antibiotics, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Tetracyclines

Penicillins

Sulfonamides

Macrolides

Aminoglycosides

Lincosamides

Fluoroquinolones

Cephalosporins

Others Global Animal Antimicrobials And Antibiotics Market Report Segmented by Application:

Dairy Market

Animal Meat Market

Personal Pet Market

Cattle Market