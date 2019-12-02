 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Animal Growth Promoter Industry by Market Size, Product Category, Application and Specification 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

Animal Growth Promoter

GlobalAnimal Growth Promoter Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Animal Growth Promoter Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Animal Growth Promoter Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Animal Growth Promoter Market Manufactures:

  • argill Animal Health
  • Royal DSM N.V.
  • Elanco Animal Health
  • Zoetis
  • Inc.
  • Alltech
  • Inc.
  • Bayer Animal Health
  • Kemin
  • Yiduoli
  • DuPont (Danisco)
  • Novozymes
  • Merck Animal Health
  • Biomin
  • Novus International
  • Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Chr.Hansen

  • Animal Growth Promoter Market Types:

  • Antibiotic
  • Prebiotics and Probiotics
  • Feed Enzymes
  • Others

    Animal Growth Promoter Market Applications:

  • Livestock
  • Aquaculture
  • Poultry
  • Other

    Scope of Reports:

  • Animal growth promoters are defined as the chemicals and drugs that help animals in growing faster by digesting their food more effectively, getting maximum benefit out of it and allowing the animals to develop into strong and healthy adults. These chemicals also protect the animal from various types of microbial diseases. Animal growth promoters market can be differentiated on the basis of different type of animal growth promoters and on the basis of animal classes. Depending on the nature and use of chemicals, various types of animal growth promoter are available on the market, including Antibiotics, Probiotics and Prebiotics, Feed Enzymes, Organic acid, Essential Oil Compounds and etc.
  • Antibiotic growth promoters still capture the major revenue share of the animal growth promoters market, while considering consumption volume, Prebiotics and Probiotics segment is leading the market, taking about one third of total market sales. In recent years, Eubiotics like organic acid, phytogenic and essential oil compounds are seeing a rapid growing trend, which is considered to be alternatives to Antibiotic Growth Promoters in Animal Feed Industry.
  • Depending on downstream animal classes, the animal growth promoter market has been differentiated into following categories: Livestock, Aquaculture, Poultry and Others. Livestock and poultry are the dominating classes of animals which are provided with animal growth promoters. Increase in the yield of the products such as eggs, wool and milk, which are originated from these animals is the major reason which is driving the animal growth promoters market among livestock and poultry classes. Additionally, the increasing demand of meat worldwide is the other major factor which will propel the animal growth promoters market in the future. Animal growth promoters help the animal in gaining weight and fat, which results in more meat production and expensive selling of animal.
  • The worldwide market for Animal Growth Promoter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 10900 million US$ in 2024, from 8430 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Animal Growth Promoter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The objectives of Animal Growth Promoter Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global Animal Growth Promoter Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key Animal Growth Promoter manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Animal Growth Promoter market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

