Animal Growth Promoter Industry by Market Size, Product Category, Application and Specification 2019-2024

Animal Growth Promoter Market Manufactures:

argill Animal Health

Royal DSM N.V.

Elanco Animal Health

Zoetis

Inc.

Alltech

Inc.

Bayer Animal Health

Kemin

Yiduoli

DuPont (Danisco)

Novozymes

Merck Animal Health

Biomin

Novus International

Inc.

BASF SE

Chr.Hansen

Animal Growth Promoter Market Types:

Antibiotic

Prebiotics and Probiotics

Feed Enzymes

Others Animal Growth Promoter Market Applications:

Livestock

Aquaculture

Poultry

Other Scope of Reports:

Animal growth promoters are defined as the chemicals and drugs that help animals in growing faster by digesting their food more effectively, getting maximum benefit out of it and allowing the animals to develop into strong and healthy adults. These chemicals also protect the animal from various types of microbial diseases. Animal growth promoters market can be differentiated on the basis of different type of animal growth promoters and on the basis of animal classes. Depending on the nature and use of chemicals, various types of animal growth promoter are available on the market, including Antibiotics, Probiotics and Prebiotics, Feed Enzymes, Organic acid, Essential Oil Compounds and etc.

Antibiotic growth promoters still capture the major revenue share of the animal growth promoters market, while considering consumption volume, Prebiotics and Probiotics segment is leading the market, taking about one third of total market sales. In recent years, Eubiotics like organic acid, phytogenic and essential oil compounds are seeing a rapid growing trend, which is considered to be alternatives to Antibiotic Growth Promoters in Animal Feed Industry.

Depending on downstream animal classes, the animal growth promoter market has been differentiated into following categories: Livestock, Aquaculture, Poultry and Others. Livestock and poultry are the dominating classes of animals which are provided with animal growth promoters. Increase in the yield of the products such as eggs, wool and milk, which are originated from these animals is the major reason which is driving the animal growth promoters market among livestock and poultry classes. Additionally, the increasing demand of meat worldwide is the other major factor which will propel the animal growth promoters market in the future. Animal growth promoters help the animal in gaining weight and fat, which results in more meat production and expensive selling of animal.

The worldwide market for Animal Growth Promoter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 10900 million US$ in 2024, from 8430 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.