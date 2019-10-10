Animal Parasiticides Product Market History Development Overview, Product Market Analysis 2024

Global “Animal Parasiticides Market” offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Animal Parasiticides market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global Market, that will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies are creating new standards for competition in the global Animal Parasiticides Market.

Animal Parasiticide is a substance used in medicine and veterinary medicine to kill parasites (especially those other than bacteria or fungi).In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Animal Parasiticides in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more attention to animal health. Increasing of animal healthcare fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Animal Parasiticides of APAC will drive growth of the market.Globally, the Animal Parasiticides industry market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Animal Parasiticides is relatively matures and restrictions on drug access mechanisms.The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. According to this study, over the next five years the Animal Parasiticides market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 310 million by 2024, from US$ 260 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Animal Parasiticides business.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Zoetis*

Merck

Elanco

Bayer

Virbac

Ceva Sante Animale

Vetoquinol

Bimeda Animal Health

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Segmentation by product type:

Endoparasiticides

Ectoparasiticides

Endectocides Segmentation by application:

Dogs/Cats

Equine

Cattle

Swine

Poultry