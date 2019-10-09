Anionic Dispersants Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

About Anionic Dispersants:

Dispersant or Dispersing Agent is either a non-surface active polymer or a surface-active substance added to a suspension, usually a colloid, to improve the separation of particles and to prevent settling or clumping. The role of the dispersant is to make the dispersion process easier and more stable.

Competitive Key Vendors-

BASF

Air Products & Chemicals

Clariant

AkzoNobel

Dow Chemical

Arkema

Ashland

Croda

Cytec

Kao

Elementis

King Industries

Anionic Dispersants Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others Geographically, Anionic Dispersants market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024. Anionic Dispersants Market Types:

Sulfonates and Sulfates

Carboxylates

Other Anionic Dispersants Market Applications:

Paints & Coatings

Pulp & Paper

Textile

Other

Dispersant or Dispersing Agent is either a non-surface-active polymer or a surface-active substance added to a suspension, usually a colloid, to improve the separation of particles and to prevent settling or clumping. Anionic dispersant is the most widely used dispersant type, which accounted for more than 40% of total dispersant market.

Anionic Dispersants consists of non-polar, negatively charged, oleophilic hydrocarbon moieties and polar hydrophilic groups. The two groups are at both ends of the molecule, forming an asymmetric hydrophilic lipophilic molecular structure. It includes carboxylate, sulfate salt (R-O-SO3Na), sulfonate (R-SO3Na) and others. Anionic dispersant has good compatibility and is widely used. Sulfonates and Sulfates are the most widely used anionic dispersants, which accounts for 86.14% of global market. Other types, like Carboxylates has been used in specialty

Dispersants applications.

In terms of volume, the global Anionic Dispersants Production was 1383.7 K MT in 2017, and it is predicted to reach 1859.5 K MT in 2023.

BASF, Air Products & Chemicals, Clariant, AkzoNobel, Dow Chemical and Arkema are the top 6 players in the market, which accounts for a combined market share of 43.81% in terms of sales revenue. Other leading suppliers are Ashland, Croda, Cytec, Kao, Elementis, King Industries and Rudolf. The market of anionic dispersant is highly separated, which

The worldwide market for Anionic Dispersants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 5900 million US$ in 2024, from 4760 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.