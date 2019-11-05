Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Sales Market Status  Size, Share, Top Companies, Annual Forecast 2019-2023

The Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) market is predicted to develop CAGR at 6.7% during the forecast period 2019-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

The increasing prevalence of ankle arthritis and associated risk factors is one of the key factors expected to boost the ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market during the forecast period. Rheumatoid arthritis is one of the key chronic diseases mostly affecting the joints of the hands, feet, wrists, knees, and ankles. Furthermore, the prevalence of ankle arthritis is on the rise due to an increasing rate of risk factors including smoking and obesity. As a result, rising incidences of this health condition will foster the ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market growth during the forecast period. analysts have predicted that the ankle replacement market will register a CAGR of close to 9% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty):

Exactech

Inc.

Integra LifeSciences

Stryker

Wright Medical Group