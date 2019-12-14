Anthracite Coal Industry 2019-2024 by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Pricing, Brand Strategy and Distributors

Anthracite coal, commonly known as hard coal or called Anthracite, has the highest carbon content, the fewest impurities, and the highest calorific content of all types of coal. Anthracite has advantage characteristics, such as coal-low sulfur, high carbon content and minimal impurities, etc. Anthracite is a critical input in the production of Energy Industry, chemical industry, cement industry and steel industry.

Siberian Anthracite

Reading Anthracite Coal

Blaskchak Coal Corporation

Robindale Energy & Associated Companies

Atlantic Coal Plc

Xcoal

Celtic Energy

Sadovaya Group

VostokCoal

Atrum

DTEK

Anju Coal Mine

VINACOMIN

Yangquan Coal Industry

Jingmei Group

Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group

Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group

China Shenhua

Feishang Group

Ningxia TLH Group

Lanhua

Shenhuo

Lump Anthracite

Energy Industry

Chemical Industry

Cement Industry

Steel Industry

Anthracite is a highly carbonated form of clean-burning coal that is different from the more commonly known bituminous (soft) coal. Anthracite is primarily mined on the surface by retrieving left-over coal from abandoned, previously deep mined underground sites. Huge shovel-like machines, called drag-lines, dig up coal that is buried in the walls and ceilings of the abandoned tunnels. As to the anthracite downstream application, energy industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 37.2% of the consumption in 2017.

The worldwide market for Anthracite Coal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years

This report focuses on the Anthracite Coal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.