Anthranilic Acid Market 2019 Share, Size, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2024

International Anthranilic Acid Market 2019 Global Business research report reflects the historical summary of current marketplace Situation and forecast 2019-2024.

Short Details of Anthranilic Acid Market Report – Anthranilic acid, a white or yellowish solid powder, is an aromatic acid with the formula C6H4(NH2)(CO2H). It is also called 2-aminobenzoic acid or o-amino-benzoic acid and has been widely used as intermediates in the dye industries, medical industries and so on.

Global Anthranilic Acid market competition by top manufacturers

Xiangli Chemical

New Sunlion Chemical

Shandong Wochi Chemicals

Shandong Taihong New Material Technology

Dongying Xinfeng Chemical

Shandong Co-Strength Chemicals

Dongying Kexin Chemical

Mitsuboshi Chemical

Ambernath Organics

Among those applications, dyes industry is the largest consumption field, which contributed 66.79% share in 2015 globally.

According to its manufacturing process, anthranilic acid usually takes phthalic anhydride as raw materials. There are also other manufacturing methods, however, the commercial feasibilities are not so ideal.

Asia is the major production base of anthranilic acid. China keeps its No.1 place in the global production market in recent years. In 2015, China produced about 20553 MT anthranilic acid, holding 74.95% share. In addition, some companies from India and Japan can also provide anthranilic acid to the market while manufacturers from European and USA are few.

As for consumption, since the largest application of anthranilic acid comes from dyes industry, this determines that Asia is the largest consumer of anthranilic acid undoubtedly. Global consumption volume of anthranilic acid was 27421 MT in 2015, while China consumed about 19027 MT anthranilic acid and other Asian regions absorbed 4154 MT.

Considering its downstream industries, insiders estimate that the anthranilic acid industry will keep upward tendency in the coming years. The whole anthranilic acid market continues to be controlled by Asian regions.

The worldwide market for Anthranilic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Anthranilic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Anthranilic Acid

Dye Grade

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Dye Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other Industry

Table of Contents

1 Anthranilic Acid Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Anthranilic Acid

1.2 Classification of Anthranilic Acid by Types

1.2.1 Global Anthranilic Acid Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Anthranilic Acid Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Anthranilic Acid Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Anthranilic Acid Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Anthranilic Acid Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Anthranilic Acid Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Anthranilic Acid Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Anthranilic Acid Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Anthranilic Acid Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Anthranilic Acid Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Anthranilic Acid Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Anthranilic Acid (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Anthranilic Acid Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Anthranilic Acid Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Anthranilic Acid Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Anthranilic Acid Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Anthranilic Acid Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Anthranilic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Anthranilic Acid Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Anthranilic Acid Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Anthranilic Acid Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Anthranilic Acid Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Anthranilic Acid Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Anthranilic Acid Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Anthranilic Acid Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Anthranilic Acid Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Anthranilic Acid Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Anthranilic Acid Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Anthranilic Acid Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Anthranilic Acid Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Anthranilic Acid Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Anthranilic Acid Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Anthranilic Acid Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Anthranilic Acid Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Anthranilic Acid Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Anthranilic Acid Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Anthranilic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Anthranilic Acid Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Guestroom Doors and Locks Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Energy Management Systems Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Kitchen and Bathroom Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Anthranilic Acid Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Anthranilic Acid Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Anthranilic Acid Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Anthranilic Acid Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Anthranilic Acid Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Anthranilic Acid Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Anthranilic Acid Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Anthranilic Acid Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Anthranilic Acid Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Anthranilic Acid Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Anthranilic Acid Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

