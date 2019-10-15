Anthrax Vaccines Market Research Report 2019 | Includes Key Companies to Watch, Key Developments, and SWOT Analysis

Anthrax is a serious disease that can affect both animals and humans. It is caused by bacteria called Bacillus anthracis. People can get anthrax from contact with infected animals, wool, meat, or hides.Anthrax vaccine protects against anthrax disease. Anthrax vaccine was licensed in 1970.Based on limited but sound evidence, the vaccine protects against both cutaneous (skin) and inhalation anthrax.

Anthrax Vaccines market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Anthrax Vaccines market are: –

Emergent BioSolutions

Merial

Merck

Zoetis

Bayer Sanidad Animal and many more Scope of Anthrax Vaccines Report:

The classification of Anthrax Vaccines includes Live Vaccines and Cell free PA Vaccines, and the revenue proportion of Live Vaccines in 2016 is about 43%.Anthrax Vaccines are widely used for human and animal. The most proportion of Anthrax Vaccines is used for animal, and the consumption proportion is about 95.1% in 2016.South America region is the largest supplier of Anthrax Vaccines, with a production market share nearly 34.7% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Anthrax Vaccines, enjoying production market share nearly 17.6% in 2016.South America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 39.3% in 2016. Following South America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 19.1%. Along with the development of China ‘s Agricultural technology, there is a lot Chinese local manufacturer can produce Anthrax Vaccines, with the increasing demand, more and more manufactures will go into Anthrax Vaccines industry.

Market competition is intense. Emergent BioSolutions is the major manufacturer of Anthrax Vaccines used for human, Merial, Merck, Zoetis, Bayer Sanidad Animal,Colorado Serum, etc. are is the major manufacturer of Anthrax Vaccines used for animal, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Anthrax Vaccines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 720 million US$ in 2024, from 500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Anthrax Vaccines Market Segment by Type, covers:

Live Vaccines

Cell free PA Vaccines Anthrax Vaccines Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Human Use