Anti Acne Cleanser Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2024 Available at Market Reports World

Short Details of Anti Acne Cleanser Market Report – Anti-Acne Cleanser market. Anti-Acne Cleansers are medicated cleansers contain acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid, sodium sulfacetamide, or benzoyl peroxide, which can help clear up skin while cleaning it. Salicylic acid helps clear blocked pores and reduces swelling and redness. Benzoyl peroxide exfoliates the skin and kills bacteria. Sodium sulfacetamide interferes with the growth of bacteria.

Global Anti Acne Cleanser market competition by top manufacturers

Clinique

Proactiv

Murad

Neutrogena

Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd

Vichy

La Roche-Posay

Mentholatum

Kose

Doctor Li



The Scope of the Report:

The global anti-acne cleanser sales is estimated to reach about 52791 K Units by the end of 2017, which is expected to reach 64519 K Units in 2022. Overall, the anti-acne cleanser products performance is positive with the current environment status.

Currently, there are many players in anti-acne cleanser market. The main market players internationally are Clinique, Proactiv, Murad, Neutrogena, Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, Mentholatum, Kose, Doctor Li and etc. Brands like Kiehls, Pondâs, Cetaphil and some others are also playing important roles in anti-acne cleanser industry. The market is not so concentrated for now and is seeing to be more dispersed.

North America is the biggest production areas for anti-acne cleansers, taking about 29.11% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). Europe followed the second, with about 23.45% market share (based on revenue in 2016). In Consumption market, sales of anti-acne cleanser in China will increases to 12602 K Units in 2017 from 15465 K Units in 2022, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. Europe ranks the second largest consumption area, with sales volume and market share of 11349 K Units and 21.7% in 2016.

There are many different types of anti-acne cleansers. Based on basic active ingredients, the market can be segmented into: Salicylic acid, Benzoyl peroxide and all natural ingredients. Salicylic acid and Benzoyl peroxide are the most commonly used and efficient types. Women are the largest consumer group, with consumption market share of 54.81% in 2016.

In the past few years, the price of anti-acne cleansers show a slightly increasing trend and we expect the price may keep the trend in a short period. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of anti-acne cleansers. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for anti-acne cleansers will become more weakened, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end anti-acne cleansers.

The worldwide market for Anti Acne Cleanser is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 1040 million US$ in 2024, from 920 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Anti Acne Cleanser in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

For Man

For Woman By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Beauty Salon

Home