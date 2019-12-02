Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Outlook by Size, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2019-2024)

Global “Anti Acne Cosmetics Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

Anti-Acne Cosmetics is a kind of Cosmetics for Acne persons, including products like Anti-acne skin care facial cleansers, moisturizers, emulsion, toners, masks, and spot treatments to heal and etc.

Clinique

Proactiv

Murad

Neutrogena

Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd

Vichy

LaRochPosay

Mentholatum

Kose

Mask

Emulsion

Cleanser

Women

Women

Men The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The global anti-acne cosmetics sales is estimated to reach about 161 M Units by the end of 2017, which is expected to reach 193.3 M Units in 2022. Overall, the anti-acne cosmetics products performance is positive with the current environment status.

Currently, there are many players in anti-acne cosmetics market. The main market players internationally are Clinique, Proactiv, Murad, Neutrogena, Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, Mentholatum, Kose, Doctor Li and etc. Brands like Kiehls, Pondâs, Cetaphil and some others are also playing important roles in anti-acne cosmetics industry. The market is not so concentrated for now and is seeing to be more dispersed.

Europe is the biggest production areas for anti-acne cosmetics, taking about 37.42% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). Japan followed the second, with about 24.69% market share (based on revenue in 2016). In Consumption market, sales of anti-acne cosmetics in China will increase to be 49.7 M Units in 2017 from 40.0 M Units in 2012, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. Europe ranks the second largest consumption area, with sales volume and market share of 40.3 M Units and 25.92% in 2016.

There are many different types of anti-acne cosmetics. Based on basic active ingredients, the market can be segmented into: Salicylic acid, Benzoyl peroxide and all natural ingredients. Salicylic acid and Benzoyl peroxide are the most commonly used and efficient types. Women are the largest consumer group, with consumption market share of 62.19% in 2016.

In the past few years, the price of anti-acne cosmetics show a slightly decreasing trend and we expect the price may keep the trend in a short period. However, as the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of anti-acne cosmetics. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for anti-acne cosmetics will become more intense, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end anti-acne cosmetics.

The worldwide market for Anti Acne Cosmetics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 3010 million US$ in 2024, from 2390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.