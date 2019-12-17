Anti Asthma Drugs Market Size 2020: Segmentation and Global Analysis by Latest Trends, Share, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

Asthma is a chronic lung disease characterized by hyper responsiveness of tracheobronchial smooth muscle to stimuli, resulting in narrowing and inflammation of air tubes, accompanied by increased secretion, swelling and build-up of tissue fluid. Symptoms include tight chest, wheezing, cough and may be limitation of activity due to difficulty in breathing..

Anti Asthma Drugs Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck & Co

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Teva Pharmaceutical

Novartis International

Boehringer Ingelheim

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals and many more. Anti Asthma Drugs Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Anti Asthma Drugs Market can be Split into:

Bronchodilators

Leukotriene antagonists

Mast cell stabilizers

Corticosteroids

Monoclonal antibody. By Applications, the Anti Asthma Drugs Market can be Split into:

Clinics

Hospitals