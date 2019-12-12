Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global “Anti-Corrosion Coating Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Anti-Corrosion Coating Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Anti-Corrosion Coating Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Anti-Corrosion Coating globally.

About Anti-Corrosion Coating:

Anti-corrosion coating is defined as a coating material in liquid or solid which when spread on a surface adheres and hardens forms a film that protect the surface form corrosion.

Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Manufactures:

AkzoNobel

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Henkel

Valspar

Jotun

RPM International

Nippon Paint

BASF

Chugoku

Hempel

Axalta

Sika

Kansai Paint

KCC Corporation

3M

HB Fuller

Carpoly

Shenzhen Zhanchen paints

Shawcor

Shanghai Coatings

Xiangjiang Paint

SK KAKEN

Tiannucoating

DAW SE

Cromology

Baotashan

Twin Tigers Coatings

Jangsu Lanling Group

Qilushuiqi

Water-Based Coating

Solvent-Based Coating

Others Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Applications:

Marine

Containers

Offshore Constructions

Industrial

In 2015, the global sale volume of anti-corrosion coating is about 9192.3 K MT and is anticipated to reach 14363.4 K MT in 2022.

China is the dominate consumer in anti-corrosion coating industry. The sales volume of China was 3288.4 K MT in 2015, occupied about 35.77% of the total amount. Europe is the second one, with the sales volume of 1778.9 K MT, and the sales market share of 19.35% in 2015. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

The global average sale price of anti-corrosion coating is in the decreasing trend, from 8039 USD/MT in 2011 to 7240 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of competition, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Currently, with the excellent anti-corrosion properties, solvent-based coatings occupy the largest market share which was about 77.84% in 2015, and is widely used in marine, containers and other applications with stringent anti-corrosion requirement. While, with the increasingly stringent environment requirements and technology improved, water-based coatings will play an more and more important role in this industry.

Chemical industrial accounted for the largest market with about 35.33% of the global consumption volume for anti-corrosion coatings in 2015. With over 27.05% share in the anti-corrosion coatings market, marine was the second largest application market in 2015.

The worldwide market for Anti-Corrosion Coating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 96600 million US$ in 2024, from 72900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.