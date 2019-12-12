 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Anti-Corrosion Coating

GlobalAnti-Corrosion Coating Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Anti-Corrosion Coating Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Anti-Corrosion Coating Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Anti-Corrosion Coating globally.

About Anti-Corrosion Coating:

Anti-corrosion coating is defined as a coating material in liquid or solid which when spread on a surface adheres and hardens forms a film that protect the surface form corrosion.

Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Manufactures:

  • AkzoNobel
  • PPG
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Henkel
  • Valspar
  • Jotun
  • RPM International
  • Nippon Paint
  • BASF
  • Chugoku
  • Hempel
  • Axalta
  • Sika
  • Kansai Paint
  • KCC Corporation
  • 3M
  • HB Fuller
  • Carpoly
  • Shenzhen Zhanchen paints
  • Shawcor
  • Shanghai Coatings
  • Xiangjiang Paint
  • SK KAKEN
  • Tiannucoating
  • DAW SE
  • Cromology
  • Baotashan
  • Twin Tigers Coatings
  • Jangsu Lanling Group
  • Qilushuiqi

  • Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13875767

    Anti-Corrosion Coating Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Anti-Corrosion Coating Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Types:

  • Water-Based Coating
  • Solvent-Based Coating
  • Others

    Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Applications:

  • Marine
  • Containers
  • Offshore Constructions
  • Industrial
  • Others

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13875767   

    The Report provides in depth research of the Anti-Corrosion Coating Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Anti-Corrosion Coating Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Report:

  • In 2015, the global sale volume of anti-corrosion coating is about 9192.3 K MT and is anticipated to reach 14363.4 K MT in 2022.
  • China is the dominate consumer in anti-corrosion coating industry. The sales volume of China was 3288.4 K MT in 2015, occupied about 35.77% of the total amount. Europe is the second one, with the sales volume of 1778.9 K MT, and the sales market share of 19.35% in 2015. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.
  • The global average sale price of anti-corrosion coating is in the decreasing trend, from 8039 USD/MT in 2011 to 7240 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of competition, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • Currently, with the excellent anti-corrosion properties, solvent-based coatings occupy the largest market share which was about 77.84% in 2015, and is widely used in marine, containers and other applications with stringent anti-corrosion requirement. While, with the increasingly stringent environment requirements and technology improved, water-based coatings will play an more and more important role in this industry.
  • Chemical industrial accounted for the largest market with about 35.33% of the global consumption volume for anti-corrosion coatings in 2015. With over 27.05% share in the anti-corrosion coatings market, marine was the second largest application market in 2015.
  • The worldwide market for Anti-Corrosion Coating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 96600 million US$ in 2024, from 72900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Anti-Corrosion Coating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Anti-Corrosion Coating product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Anti-Corrosion Coating, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Anti-Corrosion Coating in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Anti-Corrosion Coating competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Anti-Corrosion Coating breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Anti-Corrosion Coating market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Anti-Corrosion Coating sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 137

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13875767   

    1 Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Anti-Corrosion Coating by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Anti-Corrosion Coating Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Anti-Corrosion Coating Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Flour Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2025 Analysis

    Global Contact Lens Solution Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

    Watermelon Seeds Market Research Report includes Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis to 2024

    Laser Projection Market 2019 Research by Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture, Industry Growth, Industry Share Report, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2025 | Absolute Reports

    Washer Fluid Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.