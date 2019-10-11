 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Report by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast till 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

Anti-Corrosion

Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Anti-Corrosion Coating Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Anti-Corrosion Coating industry. Anti-Corrosion Coating Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Anti-corrosion coating is defined as a coating material in liquid or solid which when spread on a surface adheres and hardens forms a film that protect the surface form corrosion.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Anti-Corrosion Coating market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • AkzoNobel
  • PPG
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Henkel
  • Valspar and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • In 2015, the global sale volume of anti-corrosion coating is about 9192.3 K MT and is anticipated to reach 14363.4 K MT in 2022.China is the dominate consumer in anti-corrosion coating industry. The sales volume of China was 3288.4 K MT in 2015, occupied about 35.77% of the total amount. Europe is the second one, with the sales volume of 1778.9 K MT, and the sales market share of 19.35% in 2015. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.The global average sale price of anti-corrosion coating is in the decreasing trend, from 8039 USD/MT in 2011 to 7240 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of competition, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. Currently, with the excellent anti-corrosion properties, solvent-based coatings occupy the largest market share which was about 77.84% in 2015, and is widely used in marine, containers and other applications with stringent anti-corrosion requirement. While, with the increasingly stringent environment requirements and technology improved, water-based coatings will play an more and more important role in this industry.Chemical industrial accounted for the largest market with about 35.33% of the global consumption volume for anti-corrosion coatings in 2015. With over 27.05% share in the anti-corrosion coatings market, marine was the second largest application market in 2015. The worldwide market for Anti-Corrosion Coating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 96600 million US$ in 2024, from 72900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Water-Based Coating
  • Solvent-Based Coating
  • Others

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Marine
  • Containers
  • Offshore Constructions
  • Industrial
  • Others

    Anti-Corrosion Coating Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Anti-Corrosion Coating market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

