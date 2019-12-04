Anti-corrosion Tape Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

Anti-corrosion Tape Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Get Sample PDF Copy of Anti-corrosion Tape Market Research Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13847468
Anti-corrosion tape refers to the adhesive tape used for anti-corrosion winding; it is mainly used for prevention of corrosion and protection of pipeline and so on.
In global market, the sales of Anti-corrosion Tape increase from 78.2 K MT in 2012 to 88.3 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 3.09%. In 2016, the global Anti-corrosion Tape market is led by North America, capturing about 25.1% of global Anti-corrosion Tape consumption. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 24.7% global consumption share. At present, the major manufacturers of Anti-corrosion Tape are Polyken, Nitto, Jining Xunda Pipe Coating Materials, etc. Polyken is the world leader, holding 28.6 % sales market share in 2016. In application, Anti-corrosion Tape downstream is Oil & Gas Industryï¼Chemical Industry
And Water Supply Industry, the Anti-corrosion Tape market is mainly driven by growing demand for Oil & Gas Industry which accounts for nearly 63.5% of total downstream consumption of Anti-corrosion Tape in global.In type, Anti-corrosion Tape can be divided into Petrolatum-Based tape and Polymer based tape. Polymer based Anti-corrosion Tape holds most of Anti-corrosion Tape sales. In 2016, the Polymer based Anti-corrosion Tape Sales was 57.7 K MT and the Market Share (%) was 65.3%, and it will be 73.2 K PCS and 66.9% in 2023, with a CAGR 1.92 from 2017 to 2023. In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Anti-corrosion Tape consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Anti-corrosion Tape is estimated to be 109.4 K MT. On product prices, the rise trend in recent years will maintain in the future due to rise in labor cost and raw materials.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Polyken
Anti-corrosion Tape Market by Types
Anti-corrosion Tape Market by Applications
Inquire More and Share Questions If Any Before the Purchase on This Report At: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13847468
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Detailed TOC of Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Anti-corrosion Tape Segment by Type
2.3 Anti-corrosion Tape Consumption by Type
2.4 Anti-corrosion Tape Segment by Application
2.5 Anti-corrosion Tape Consumption by Application
3 Global Anti-corrosion Tape by Players
3.1 Global Anti-corrosion Tape Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Anti-corrosion Tape Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Anti-corrosion Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
4 Anti-corrosion Tape by Regions
4.1 Anti-corrosion Tape by Regions
4.2 Americas Anti-corrosion Tape Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Anti-corrosion Tape Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Anti-corrosion Tape Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Anti-corrosion Tape Consumption Growth
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Anti-corrosion Tape Distributors
10.3 Anti-corrosion Tape Customer
11 Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market Forecast
11.1 Global Anti-corrosion Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Anti-corrosion Tape Forecast by Regions
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.7 Global Anti-corrosion Tape Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Anti-corrosion Tape Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Company Details
12.2 Anti-corrosion Tape Product Offered
12.3 Anti-corrosion Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)
12.4 Main Business Overview
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
No. of pages: 166
Price of Report: $ 3660 (Single User Licence) Purchase Balsa Wood Market Report at https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13847468
Browse Full Report Here: –
https://www.absolutereports.com/global-anti-corrosion-tape-market-growth-2019-2024-13847468
About Absolute Reports:
Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.
Contact Info:
Name: Ajay More
Email: [email protected]
Organization: Absolute Reports
Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187
Our Other Reports: Medical Atomizer Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Porters Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors)
Gaming Network Market: 2019 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2026 Forecast Research Report
Wine Storage Cabinets Market 2019 Structure, Research Methodology, Size, Share, Forecast to 2024