Anti-corrosion Tape Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

Anti-corrosion Tape Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Anti-corrosion tape refers to the adhesive tape used for anti-corrosion winding; it is mainly used for prevention of corrosion and protection of pipeline and so on.

In global market, the sales of Anti-corrosion Tape increase from 78.2 K MT in 2012 to 88.3 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 3.09%. In 2016, the global Anti-corrosion Tape market is led by North America, capturing about 25.1% of global Anti-corrosion Tape consumption. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 24.7% global consumption share. At present, the major manufacturers of Anti-corrosion Tape are Polyken, Nitto, Jining Xunda Pipe Coating Materials, etc. Polyken is the world leader, holding 28.6 % sales market share in 2016. In application, Anti-corrosion Tape downstream is Oil & Gas Industryï¼Chemical Industry

And Water Supply Industry, the Anti-corrosion Tape market is mainly driven by growing demand for Oil & Gas Industry which accounts for nearly 63.5% of total downstream consumption of Anti-corrosion Tape in global.In type, Anti-corrosion Tape can be divided into Petrolatum-Based tape and Polymer based tape. Polymer based Anti-corrosion Tape holds most of Anti-corrosion Tape sales. In 2016, the Polymer based Anti-corrosion Tape Sales was 57.7 K MT and the Market Share (%) was 65.3%, and it will be 73.2 K PCS and 66.9% in 2023, with a CAGR 1.92 from 2017 to 2023. In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Anti-corrosion Tape consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Anti-corrosion Tape is estimated to be 109.4 K MT. On product prices, the rise trend in recent years will maintain in the future due to rise in labor cost and raw materials.

Polyken

Nitto

Sam Hwan Anti-Corrosion Industrial

Innovative Manufacturing

3M

Scapa

Denso

PSI Products

DEHN SOHNE

Jining Xunda Pipe Coating Materials

Ningbo Ideal Anti-corrosion Material

Shandong Quanmin Plastic

Dasheng Heat Shrinkable Material

Zhongyide

Hs-well Anti-corrosion Tape Market by Types

Petrolatum-Based

Polymer Based

Others Anti-corrosion Tape Market by Applications

Oil & Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Water Supply Industry