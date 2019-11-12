Anti-decubitus Cushions Market 2019 Global Size & Share, Trends, Business Growth, Opportunities, Key Players, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2024

Global “Anti-decubitus Cushions Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Anti-decubitus Cushions Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Anti-decubitus Cushions industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.
The Global Anti-decubitus Cushions market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Anti-decubitus Cushions market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.
Global Anti-decubitus Cushions market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including
- Varilite
- Permobil
- Ottobock
- Invacare
- Sunrise Medical
- Winncare Group
- Action Products
- Yuwell
- Drive DeVilbiss
- Trulife
- Supracor
- Young Won Medical
- Star Cushion
- SPM
- Aquila Corporation
- Scope of the Report:
- The classification of Anti-decubitus Cushions includes Air Cushions, Gel Cushions, Foam Cushions and Others and the proportion of Foam Cushions in 2017 is about 50%. Foam Cushion is a leading segment due to lower price, easy availability and low technical complexity. Gel Cushion also accounted for significant share and it is observed to be growing as the cushion lets easy repositioning of the body.
- Anti-decubitus Cushions is widely used in Hospitals, Recuperation Institutions and Home. The most proportion of Anti-decubitus Cushions is used in home, and the proportion in 2017 is 67.4%.
- North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38.6% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30.2%.
- The worldwide market for Anti-decubitus Cushions is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.8% over the next five years, will reach 780 million US$ in 2024, from 490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Anti-decubitus Cushions in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Air Cushions
- Gel Cushions
- Foam Cushions
- OthersOn the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Hospitals
- Recuperation Institutions
- HomeThis report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Anti-decubitus Cushions Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Anti-decubitus Cushions market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Anti-decubitus Cushions market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
