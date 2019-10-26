Anti-decubitus Dynamic Mattresses Market Report Top-Companies Offerings and Market by End-User Segments Forecast to 2024

About Anti-decubitus Dynamic Mattresses

Anti-decubitus Mattresses is primarily intended for use with a standard hospital bed frame to reduce the development of decubitus ulcers or bed sores in patients using the pad.

Anti-decubitus Dynamic Mattresses Market Key Players:

Linet

Talley

Apex Medical

Getting Group

Hill-Rom

Sidhil

Malvestio

Stryker

Ardo

ROHO

Carilex

Rober

EHOB

Benmor Medical

Global Anti-decubitus Dynamic Mattresses market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Anti-decubitus Dynamic Mattresses has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Anti-decubitus Dynamic Mattresses in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Anti-decubitus Dynamic Mattresses Market Types:

Foam Mattresses

Air Cushion Mattresses

Other Anti-decubitus Dynamic Mattresses Market Applications:

Hospital

Nursing Home

Major Highlights of Anti-decubitus Dynamic Mattresses Market report: Anti-decubitus Dynamic Mattresses Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Anti-decubitus Dynamic Mattresses, Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation. Scope of Report:

The Europe average price of Anti-decubitus Dynamic Mattresses is in the decreasing trend, and the average price is 79 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy and the investment of technology, the price will be decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Anti-decubitus Dynamic Mattresses includes Foam Mattresses, Air Cushion Mattresses, and others. The proportion of Foam Mattresses in 2015 is about 47%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015. The Air Cushion Mattresses is enjoying more and more market share.

Anti-decubitus Dynamic Mattresses is widely used in Hospital, Nursing Home and Homes. The half of Anti-decubitus Dynamic Mattresses is used in Hospital, and the sales proportion in 2015 is about 54%, but the Anti-decubitus Dynamic Mattresses used in Nursing Home is enjoying more and more market share.

Germany and France is the main consumption places in Europe, with a consumption market share nearly 23.7% and 18.1% in 2015. Other countries also enjoy the major market share in Europe region.

Market competition is intense. Linet, Talley, Apex Medical, Getting Group, Hill-Rom, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Anti-decubitus Dynamic Mattresses industry will be more and more popular in the future.

