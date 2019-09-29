Anti-decubitus Foam Mattresses Market 2019  Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Industry Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

Anti-decubitus Foam Mattresses economy major Types and Applications.

Anti-decubitus Foam Mattresses is primarily intended for use with a standard hospital bed frame to reduce the development of decubitus ulcers or bed sores in patients using the pad.

Anti-decubitus Foam Mattresses Market Top Manufacturers:

Getinge Group

Recticel

Linet

Malvestio

Talley

Hill-Rom

Stryker

Sizewise

aks

Sidhil

ROHO

EHOB

Hetech

Direct Healthcare Services

ADL

Jarven

Betten Malsch



Anti-decubitus Foam Mattresses Market Type Segment Analysis:

Soft-foam Mattress

Cube Foam Mattress

Other Application Segment Analysis:

Hospital

Nursing Home