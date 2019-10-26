Anti-decubitus Foam Mattresses Market Size, Segments, Developing Tendencies, Analysis and Forecast till 2024

Anti-decubitus Foam Mattresses is primarily intended for use with a standard hospital bed frame to reduce the development of decubitus ulcers or bed sores in patients using the pad.

Getinge Group

Recticel

Linet

Malvestio

Talley

Hill-Rom

Stryker

Sizewise

aks

Sidhil

ROHO

EHOB

Hetech

Direct Healthcare Services

ADL

Jarven

Betten Malsch

Anti-decubitus Foam Mattresses Market Types:

Soft-foam Mattress

Cube Foam Mattress

Hospital

Nursing Home

The global average price of anti-decubitus foam mattresses is in the decreasing trend, from 57.5 USD/ Unit in 2011 to 56.2 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of anti-decubitus foam mattresses includes soft-foam mattress, cube foam mattress and others. The proportion of soft-foam mattress in 2015 is about 62.2%, and the proportion of cube foam mattress in 2015 is about 25.4%.

Anti-decubitus foam mattresses are application in hospital, nursing home and home use. The most proportion of anti-decubitus foam mattresses is used in hospital, and the market share in 2015 is about 56.3%.

The worldwide market for Anti-decubitus Foam Mattresses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.