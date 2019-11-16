Anti-drone Market Analysis 2019-2023 Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast To 2019

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Anti-drone Market” report provides in-depth information about Anti-drone industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Anti-drone Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Anti-drone industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Anti-drone market to grow at a CAGR of 26.82% during the period 2019-2023.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Anti-drone market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The high demand for anti-drone systems for defense applications is one of the key factors expected to trigger the anti-drone market during the forecast period. The growing number of terrorist attacks has driven the demand for anti-drones at a rapid pace for defense applications. These anti-drone systems are being used to protect troops on military parades and prevent insurgent attacks in the battlefields. Therefore, vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on developing anti-drone systems to cater to the growing demand of defense organizations, thereby boosting the market growth. Ouranalysts have predicted that the anti-drone market will register a CAGR of over 28% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Anti-drone:

Dedrone Holdings Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Raytheon Co.

Saab AB