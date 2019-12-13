Anti-Fog Coatings Market 2019 Share, Growth by Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Anti-Fog Coatings Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Anti-Fog Coatings market size.

About Anti-Fog Coatings:

Anti-fog coatings are a type of hydrophilic coatings which contain polyvinyl alcohol in their formulation. These coatings help disperse small droplets of fog formed due to the condensation of water and are therefore also known as non-mist coatings. Anti-fog coatings are transparent, abrasion-resistant, and durable in nature; and thus do not degrade even after extensive usage.It is ideally suited for surfaces where prevention of fogging and frosting is needed. The coating may be used on sports and safety goggles, glasses, face shields, respirators, outdoor signage, camera heads, environmental enclosures, windows, mirrors, windshields, displays, and other applications where fogging needs to be mitigated.

Top Key Players of Anti-Fog Coatings Market:

3M

Hydromer

NEI Corporation

WeeTect

Foggy Guard Coating (FGC)

Defog Coating (DFC) Major Applications covered in the Anti-Fog Coatings Market report are:

Helmet Visors and Face Shields

Flat Polycarbonate Sheets

Commercial Freezer Window

Automobile Anti-Fog Led Headlights

Others Scope of Anti-Fog Coatings Market:

In 2017, the global Anti-Fog Coatings market is led by North America, capturing about 40.48% of global Anti-Fog Coatings production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 29.88% of production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Anti-Fog Coatings are 3M, WeeTect, Hydromer, NEI Corporation, Optical Coating Technologies. 3M is the world leader, holding 33.20% production market share in 2017.

In application, Anti-Fog Coatings downstream is wide and recently Anti-Fog Coatings has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Helmet Visors and Face Shields, Flat Polycarbonate Sheets, Commercial Freezer Window, Automobile Anti-Fog Led Headlights and others. Globally, the Anti-Fog Coatings market is mainly driven by growing demand for Helmet Visors and Face Shields which accounts for nearly 41.27% of total downstream consumption of Anti-Fog Coatings.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Anti-Fog Coatings production will show a trend of steady growth.

The worldwide market for Anti-Fog Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 15 million US$ in 2024, from 12 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Anti-Fog Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.