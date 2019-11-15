Anti-infective Agents Market 2019 by Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Anti-infective Agents Market” by analysing various key segments of this Anti-infective Agents market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Anti-infective Agents market competitors.

Regions covered in the Anti-infective Agents Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Anti-infective Agents Market:

Anti-infective agents are drugs used for the purpose of killing and/or suppressing the infection causing organisms from invading the host by means of its replication or releasing variety of toxins into the host. Infection causing micro-organisms include bacteria, viruses, fungi, viroids, and macro parasites. Infections thus caused can be classified depending on type of organism causing the infection and symptoms and medical signs shown by the host.North America was one of the dominated countries in 2015 with a revenue generation of over USD 26.3 billion. The presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and high awareness amongst the end-users such as clinicians and healthcare professionals in this region are estimated to be the key factors contributing to this large share. Moreover, in this region, the high purchasing power of expensive drugs and the presence of favorablereimbursement policies are the drivers projected to accentuate the growth of the anti-infective agents market.Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of generics companies, the rising economic stability, and the increasing level of disposable income. In addition, the growing geriatric population base coupled with the increased susceptibility to infections is expected to provide a potential growth platform to this industry.The global Anti-infective Agents market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Anti-infective Agents Market:

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Gilead Sciences

Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Merck & Co.

Inc.

Bayer Healthcare AG

AstraZeneca Plc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Novartis AG

Astellas Pharma

Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Alcon Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sanofi-Aventis S.A.

Anti-infective Agents Market by Applications:

Hospital Use

Clinic Use

Household

Other Anti-infective Agents Market by Types:

Antibacterial Drugs

Antifungal Drugs