Anti-infective Ophthalmic Market 2019 Analysis, Growth Opportunities And Latest Trends By Leading Regions, And Top Manufacturers Analysis, Growth Forecast, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

Short Details of Anti-infective Ophthalmic Market Report – Ophthalmic anti-infectives are anti-infectives contained in a product formulated especially to be instilled or applied in the eye or eyes. Ophthalmic anti-infectives include eyedrops, gels or ointments. Anti-infectives are drugs that can either kill an infectious agent or inhibit it from spreading. Anti-infectives include antibiotics and antibacterials, antifungals, antivirals and antiprotozoals.
Global Anti-infective Ophthalmic market competition by top manufacturers
- Novartis
- Allergan
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals
- Santen Pharmaceutical
- Lupin Pharmaceuticals
- Apotex
- Akorn
In terms of region, the global ophthalmic anti-infective market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global ophthalmic anti-infective market due to availability of advanced drug formulations in the region. Awareness among people about diseases is also a major factor boosting the market in the region. The ophthalmic anti-infective market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to increase in incidence of eye infection in the region. Lack of awareness about diseases and unavailability of advanced medication and formulations in underdeveloped countries, such as Lebanon, Syria, Cyprus, Turkey, and Iraq are likely to restrain the growth of the ophthalmic anti-infective market in Middle East & Africa.
The worldwide market for Anti-infective Ophthalmic is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 1410 million US$ in 2024, from 1410 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Anti-infective Ophthalmic in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
