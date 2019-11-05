Anti-Peptic Ulcer Drugs Industry 2019 Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2024

Global "Anti-Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market" 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024.

The Global Anti-Peptic Ulcer Drugs market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Anti-Peptic Ulcer Drugs market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Anti-Peptic Ulcer Drugs market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

AstraZeneca

Ask-pharm

Takeda

Yangtze River Pharm

Shandong Luoxin

Huadong Medicine

Changzhou Siyao

Beijing Yuekang

Guangdong Dahua

Xian Janssen

Scope of the Report:

China’s anti-trust crackdown on foreign pharmaceutical companies has left many foreign investors in the healthcare industry shocked. The Chinese government has had no qualms about openly stating that it prefers hospitals to purchase from domestic producers. That said, China’s homegrown manufacturers of medical devices and medicine still lack the sophistication to produce many of the more advanced health care products the country needs. Amid rising living standards and an aging population, China’s healthcare needs are set to rise sharply in the coming years.

In April 2015, China amended its Drug Administration Law, introducing two major changes.

The first is a simplification of the company set-up procedure for pharmaceutical companies. Prior to the amendment, investors that wanted to manufacture or distribute pharmaceuticals needed to have a Drug Manufacturing License or a Drug Distribution License before applying for a business license. Now, investors may apply for these after the company has been set up, significantly speeding up the incorporation process.

More importantly, the amendment removes the price controls that the Chinese government had in place for medicines. As of the year 2000, medicines that were listed on the government’s Medical Insurance Catalog, and those medicines on which there was a monopoly, had their prices fixed or guided by the government. About 23 percent of the medicines on the Chinese market had government fixed or guided prices. The price of other medicines was left to market forces. While these price restrictions are now fully removed, companies still need to abide by China’s anti-trust laws. Companies abusing their dominant market position are still punishable under Chinese law.

While recent moves have made it easier for foreign investors to introduce new medical products to the Chinese market, the Chinese government has at the same time placed restraints on advertising healthcare products. The final text of the revised Advertising Law was released by the National People’s Congress, China main legislative body, in late April 2015. The law comes into force in September 2015.

The 2015 Advertising Law has special stipulations about advertising for medicine and medical devices. For one, advertising for anesthetics, psychotropic drugs, toxic and radioactive drugs for medical use is not allowed, nor is advertisement for drugs, treatment plans and medical devices to combat drug addiction. Advertising for prescription drugs other than those mentioned previously is only allowed in professional medical journals.

The content for medical advertisements is regulated as well. Any advertisement for drugs, medical treatment or medical devices may not contain the following:

The worldwide market for Anti-Peptic Ulcer Drugs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Anti-Peptic Ulcer Drugs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs)

Potassium-Competitive Acid Blockers (P-CAB)

Antacids

H2 Antagonists

Ulcer Protective Drugs On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Gastritis

Gastric Ulcers

Duodenal Ulcers

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs)

Potassium-Competitive Acid Blockers (P-CAB)

Antacids

H2 Antagonists

Ulcer Protective Drugs On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Gastritis

Gastric Ulcers

Duodenal Ulcers

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



