Anti-Slip Sheet Market by Size, Sales, Price and Type (2019-2024)

About Anti-Slip Sheet

Anti-Slip Sheets are flexible sheets of paper-like material which take on the shape of the bags or boxes that are stacked above and below the sheets. Anti-Slip Sheets increase the coefficient of friction between layers and provide better interlocking characteristics between stacked items to prevent the items from shifting and sliding.

Anti-Slip Sheet Market Key Players:

CGP

Smurfit Kappa

Endupack

AJP

GOLONG

ASPI

Palcut

Servicolor Iberia

Delta Paper

Papeterie Gerex

Tallpack

Sierra Coating Technologies LLC

Rotri, SL

Grantham Manufacturing

Anti-Slip Sheet Market Types:

Recycled Paper Material

Corrugated Cardboard Material

Plastic Film Material Anti-Slip Sheet Applications:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Industry

Chemical Industry

Building and Construction

Computing and Electronics

Automotive Industry