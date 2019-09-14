Anti-Snoring Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2019 – 2024

The “Anti-Snoring Market” 2019-2024 research report provides a detailed overview of industry. It covers the growth aspects of industry. Anti-Snoring market report includes key strategies and the effect of key players in the Anti-Snoring market. Additionally, it provides the market revenue, share, SWOT analysis, growth factors of company as well as manufacturers in the market.

Scope of the Report:

Key Market Trends:

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Sub-segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Devices Segment

In the devices segment of the anti-snoring market, the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices sub-segment is believed to have the largest market size, and it is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.54% in the forecast period.

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices are used in cases of airway blockages, in order to open up the blocked airways by pushing air into them. The CPAP has a pump that controls the air pressure in the system and consists of a tube carrying air toward the mask attached to the nose and mouth. CPAP devices help in easing the functioning of the airway, and helps the person get a sound sleep, in turn, increasing their demand. Hence, CPAP devices are expected to experience growth over the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same During the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the anti-snoring market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. A new study reported by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) suggests that 29.4 million US citizens have obstructive sleep apnea, but only 20% of them have been formally diagnosed. 23.52 million US citizens do not realize that they have obstructive sleep apnea. However, owing to new technologies that are constantly being developed pertaining to the market, the diagnosis of these snoring diseases has been effective and treatments are proving to be more helpful to patients. Thus, the rising awareness among patients regarding the effectiveness of anti-snoring devices and surgeries, and the easy availability of advanced detecting procedures across the world, are resulting in the increased demand for anti-snoring devices and surgeries.

