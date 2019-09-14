 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Anti-Snoring Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2019 – 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 14, 2019

Anti-Snoring

The “Anti-Snoring Market” 2019-2024 research report provides a detailed overview of industry. It covers the growth aspects of industry. Anti-Snoring market report includes key strategies and the effect of key players in the Anti-Snoring market. Additionally, it provides the market revenue, share, SWOT analysis, growth factors of company as well as manufacturers in the market.

Scope of the Report:

  • Anti-snoring treatment devices are defined as the equipment used to prevent snoring, which include mandibular advancement devices (MAD), tongue stabilizing devices (TSD), continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, and nasal devices, among others.
  • Snoring is simply the sound of resistance and turbulence in the upper airway. Contrary to the popular belief, the sound of snoring does not come from the nose. Rather, snoring starts in the back of the airway. Behind the tongue, the oropharynx may become constricted during sleep. During sleep, the muscles keep the upper airway open and the patient relaxed. This is more prominent during REM sleep, or dream sleep, when muscles are most relaxed. As the airway gets smaller, air turbulence increases. The soft tissues in the back of the throat vibrate. This is what causes the snoring sound.

    Market Overview:

  • The global anti-snoring market was valued at USD 1,006.56 million in 2018, and it is estimated to be valued at USD 1,842.33 million in 2024 while witnessing a CAGR of 10.60%. Increase in obesity and geriatric population, increasing smoking and alcohol consumption, technological advancements in anti-snoring devices, and increased awareness in the developed markets are the key factors responsible for the growth of the market.
  • Weight gain is a major contributor to the habit of snoring, because the peculiarities in weight gain is added in the elder population. According to the National Sleep Foundation, in 2017, snoring affected 90 million adults, and 37 million of them face snoring on a regular basis. Additionally, the body mass index (BMI) increases among the middle-aged people, who are at the greatest risk of health complications. In addition, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the obese population tripled between 1975 and 2016. The WHO also stated that, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight and over 650 million were in the obese category. Among children, more than 40 million below the age of five were overweight or obese.
  • The aforementioned factors indicate that the increasing geriatric population and the rise in obesity are among the major factors for the growth of the anti-snoring market, globally.

    Top Key Players of Anti-Snoring Market Report Are:

  • Apnea Sciences
  • ASF Medical GmbH (Tomed GmbH)
  • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Lear Corporation (AccuMED Corp.)
  • Meditas
  • Mitsui Chemicals (Whole You Inc.)
  • ResMed
  • SomnoMed
  • The Pure Sleep Company

    Key Market Trends:

    Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Sub-segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Devices Segment

    In the devices segment of the anti-snoring market, the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices sub-segment is believed to have the largest market size, and it is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.54% in the forecast period.

    Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices are used in cases of airway blockages, in order to open up the blocked airways by pushing air into them. The CPAP has a pump that controls the air pressure in the system and consists of a tube carrying air toward the mask attached to the nose and mouth. CPAP devices help in easing the functioning of the airway, and helps the person get a sound sleep, in turn, increasing their demand. Hence, CPAP devices are expected to experience growth over the forecast period.

    North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same During the Forecast Period

    North America currently dominates the anti-snoring market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. A new study reported by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) suggests that 29.4 million US citizens have obstructive sleep apnea, but only 20% of them have been formally diagnosed. 23.52 million US citizens do not realize that they have obstructive sleep apnea. However, owing to new technologies that are constantly being developed pertaining to the market, the diagnosis of these snoring diseases has been effective and treatments are proving to be more helpful to patients. Thus, the rising awareness among patients regarding the effectiveness of anti-snoring devices and surgeries, and the easy availability of advanced detecting procedures across the world, are resulting in the increased demand for anti-snoring devices and surgeries.

    Anti-Snoring Market Report Answers Following Questions:

    • What are the important R&D (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?
    • What are future investment opportunities in the in Anti-Snoring Devices landscape analyzing price trends?
    • Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within Anti-Snoring Devices Market till 2024?
    • In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?
    • What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?
    • What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with Anti-Snoring Devices by analyzing trends?

    Detailed TOC of Anti-Snoring Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increase in Obesity and Geriatric Population
    4.2.2 Increasing Smoking and Alcohol Consumption
    4.2.3 Technological Advancements in Anti-snoring Devices
    4.2.4 Increased Awareness in the Developed Markets
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 High Costs of Custom-made Oral Devices
    4.3.2 Poor Efficacy and Lack of Scientific Validation of the Anti-snoring Devices
    4.3.3 Social Stigma Associated with Snoring
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Treatment Technique

    5.1.1 Device Types
    5.1.1.1 Mandibular Advancement Devices (MAD)
    5.1.1.2 Tongue Stabilizing Devices (TSD)
    5.1.1.3 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices
    5.1.1.4 Other Device Types
    5.1.2 Surgical Procedure
    5.1.2.1 Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP)
    5.1.2.2 Somnoplasty
    5.1.2.3 Pillar Procedure
    5.1.2.4 Tonsillectomy
    5.1.2.5 Radiofrequency Palatoplasty
    5.1.2.6 Other Surgical Procedures
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.1.1 United States
    5.2.1.2 Canada
    5.2.1.3 Mexico
    5.2.2 Europe
    5.2.2.1 Germany
    5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.2.2.3 France
    5.2.2.4 Italy
    5.2.2.5 Spain
    5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.3.1 China
    5.2.3.2 Japan
    5.2.3.3 India
    5.2.3.4 Australia
    5.2.3.5 South Korea
    5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.2.4.1 GCC
    5.2.4.2 South Africa
    5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.2.5 South America
    5.2.5.1 Brazil
    5.2.5.2 Argentina
    5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Apnea Sciences
    6.1.2 ASF Medical GmbH (Tomed GmbH)
    6.1.3 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
    6.1.4 Koninklijke Philips NV
    6.1.5 Lear Corporation (AccuMED Corp.)
    6.1.6 Meditas
    6.1.7 Mitsui Chemicals (Whole You Inc.)
    6.1.8 ResMed
    6.1.9 SomnoMed
    6.1.10 The Pure Sleep Company

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

